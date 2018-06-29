Govt, UN take stock of 2016-2020 development results

GOVERNMENT and the United Nations together with development partners yesterday convened a high-level review meeting to validate and take stock of development results delivered under the 2016-2020 Zimbabwe UN Development Assistance Framework (ZUNDAF) contributing to national development priorities.

OWN CORRESPONDENT

The meeting co-chaired by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda, and UN resident coordinator, Bishow Parajuli brought together over 140 delegates including senior government officials and UN heads of agencies, diplomatic corps, heads of development agencies, civil society organisations, private sector and the media.

In addition to messages from Sibanda and Parajuli, two panel discussions took place as part of the stock taking and planning for 2018 and beyond. Panellists included ZUNDAF co-chairs — UN and senior government officials, as well as the head of UK’s Department for International Development, Annabel Gerry and members of civil society, the private sector, and media.

Sibanda commended ZUNDAF’s contribution towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) aimed at ending poverty, transforming living standards of the people of Zimbabwe as well as protecting the planet.

“It is good to note that, the UN has renewed its collective commitment to support the government and the people of Zimbabwe to realise their aspirations in the new dispensation as well as supporting national efforts to foster social cohesion, and peace, economic recovery, job creation, improved quality social services, anti-corruption programmes, accelerated reform efforts in the public sector, credible, transparent and peaceful elections in 2018, and re-engagement with the international community,” he said.

Parajuli said ZUNDAF supported development results and had been instrumental in the achievement of key national development priorities of Zimbabwe and the SDGs.

“The generous support of development partners has also been indispensable, of which the major includes: United States of America; United Kingdom; Global Fund to Fight Aids, TB and Malaria; European Union; Germany; Sweden; Japan; Norway; Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Equally, our thanks go to the civil society, private sector and the media for their strong partnership”, he said.