Govt channels 1% of GDP to research: ED

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the government is channelling 1% of the gross domestic product (GDP) to science development in line with the 2007 call by African Union Heads of State and government for member states to allocate a certain percentage of their GDPs towards research and development.

Speaking at the official opening of the Midlands State University (MSU)’s incubation hub at the Graduate School of Business leadership and Faculty of Law campus in Gweru on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said the development came at a time the business environment was constantly shifting due to changes in science and technology.

He said higher learning institutions should churn out graduates who meet the requirements of society, industry and commerce, adding that teaching and learning of science, technology, engineering and innovation should be central to the country’s education system.

“To this end my government is fully committed to the development of science and technology by ensuring that 1% of our gross domestic product is channelled to research and development,” Mnangagwa said.

“In today’s fast changing and constantly shifting business environment I commend the timing of the construction of the incubation hub by the Midlands State University for use by both the academia and business.

“We, therefore, need the appropriate inculcation of scientific and entrepreneurship ideas premised on creativity, ingenuity and resourcefulness to achieve our vision to be the middle income economy by 2030.”

Mnangagwa challenged journalists and media houses to report on scientific developments at district, provincial and national level, saying no one should be left out in the quest for economic transformation through the use of scientific knowledge.

He said the government was committed to the protection of intellectual property, copyrights and patents to encourage innovation and creativity in arts and scientific research.

In February, the government released $700 000 to fund the establishment of innovation hubs at the six State universities to enable higher learning institutions to contribute to the revival of the economy.

The Higher and Tertiary Education ministry was allocated $1 million towards research and innovation in the 2018 National

Budget.