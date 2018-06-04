Go-Getter Movement launched

HUNDREDS of women congregated at a local hotel on Saturday for the official launch of the Go-Getter Movement meant to inspire females to reach their potential.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

Speaking to NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of the official breakfast seminar held under the theme, Be “you” tiful: Thrive As You Are, the movement’s leader, Trish Hakata said their purpose was to nurture a participatory generation of women.

“We are born in a community where everything is set up for us; do this and do that. But that’s not how things should be and this movement unleashes that potential to contribute and better the lives of people,” she said.

“The purpose of the movement is to usher in a new era where people are celebrated for their gifts and talents, instead of being looked down upon because they do not possess the ‘necessary’ and ‘acceptable’ qualities a society deems a successful person should have, such as academic prowess.”

Hakata said the movement was going to spread the gospel of self-empowerment and development to other African countries, starting with high school and university students.

“My passion is to see the people assertively using the unique potential to make a positive change in their lives and communities,” she said.

Radio and television personality, Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa, who was among the panellists, said although most people assume her success was linked to her father, Health minister David Parirenyatwa, she had worked hard to build her brand.

The panellists included eye specialist, Sharia Shamu and Ecocash general manager, Natalie Jabangwe.

Hakata said the Go-Getter Movement will be held once in every two months and will continue to invite people of influence, including men, to share their stories and help others tap into full potential.