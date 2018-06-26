Foreign currency crisis adds to city’s refuse woes

HARARE mayor Bernard Manyenyeni yesterday said foreign currency shortages had hampered the local authority’s plans to buy additional refuse collection trucks.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

Manyenyeni told NewsDay that they had so far only taken delivery of equipment worth $8 million out of the $30 million loan facility secured from local banks, as refuse truck suppliers, FAW, were struggling to meet the order due to foreign currency shortages.

“We have a crisis of foreign currency and this has affected us and our suppliers in a big way. So far, we have at least 10 trucks that are stuck in South Africa because of the foreign currency issue. We appeal to government to help us in that regard,” he said

So far, council has received an assortment of equipment that include, 15 refuse trucks, 30 ton trucks, 10 utility vehicles and 10 tipper trucks among others for service delivery.

“We are coming from an era where we had nothing and our fleet had depleted. We plead with residents to understand us because this is an on-going process. We wish to cover every ward with refuse collection trucks, road equipment and so on and so forth, so it would take time,” he said.

Manyenyeni said government should also push for the Zimbabwe National Road Authority (Zinara) to release more funding towards rehabilitation of the capital city’s roads.

“He who controls the purse must also be able to take responsibility for the situation on the ground. Zinara must play ball,” he said.

FAW chief operating officer, Patrick Masocha said they were being held back by foreign currency issues.

“We have capacity to supply everything at once without challenges only if the issue of foreign currency is dealt with,” he said.