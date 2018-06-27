FC Platinum duo off to SuperSport United

FC Platinum’s Kevin Moyo and Nigel Makumbe have been invited for a two-week trial stint with South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

Club spokesperson Chido Chizondo yesterday confirmed the duo will be at Mantsantsantsa in Pretoria from July 3-16 to be assessed by caretaker coach Kaitano Tembo who took over after Eric Tinkler quit the club in March.

“Kevin Moyo, who is one of our key players and Nigel Makumbe, who is on loan to Highlanders, have been invited for trials at SuperSport United. They will be in South Africa from July 3 to July 16,” Chizondo said.

There had been speculation that Moyo had attracted the interest of a number of clubs in South Africa that include Baroka FC after the Warriors’ defender impressed at the Cosafa Cup tournament early this month in Polokwane.

Moyo (25) joined FC Platinum from Bantu Rovers in 2013 together with his twin brother Elvis, who plays left back for the Zvishavane-based outfit.

Makumbe (21) is a product of Aces Youth Soccer Academy in Harare and played his first game for FC Platinum in 2015 when he was 18 against Dongo Sawmill at Vengere Stadium, but did not have much game time at the platinum miners until he was loaned to Highlanders at the beginning of the year and has been a vital cog in attack in the Bulawayo giants’ midfield.

Moyo will miss the first two matches of the second half of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season for FC Platinum who take on ZPC Kariba and away to Yadah FC.

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League is on a mid-season break and action will resume on July 7.

Makumbe’s absence will also be blow for Bosso who will be without one of their top performers this season in the matches against Black Rhinos and Herentals.

SuperSport United legend and former Warriors’ vice-captain Tembo is earmarked for the top job at the club and if Moyo and Makumbe make the grade, they join former Highlanders hit man Prince Dube who made his first competitive appearance for Mantsantsantsa in the Gauteng Champions of Champions but has not played any league match after joining the South African outfit in July last year from Highlanders.