EcoCash investigates unscrupulous agents

Econet is investigating claims that some EcoCash agents are offering cash outs at a premium.
BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA
In a statement yesterday, Econet said it routinely did security checks on its agents to clamp down on the practice.
“EcoCash routinely carries out system reviews and security checks on its agent network to ensure transaction process integrity, and to protect the public from irregular and outright fraudulent activities,” the company said.
“Where any suspicious activities are detected, EcoCash investigates and takes appropriate corrective action, including suspending or barring the offending agent.
“From these standard system reviews and security checks, EcoCash shares STRs (suspicious transactions reports) with the regulator (the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe) as a compliance requirement.
“EcoCash wishes to assure its customers and the transacting public that the overwhelming majority of its 30 000 agents continue to trade normally throughout the country.”
With the cash shortages, there have been reports that some EcoCash agents were charging a premium for cash outs.
Sources say these EcoCash agents target small business owners, who handle cash on a daily basis by offering high premiums for any amount of cash they generate.
The sources told the paper that after receiving the cash, the agents, instead of documenting and remitting it, keep the money for resale at even higher premiums to their customers.
Central bank governor, John Mangudya said he was unaware of the banking sector reporting missing or seeing large sums of money not being remitted through formal channels.
“We will have to look into that. I am not aware of it,” he said.
EcoCash is the largest mobile money platform in the country.
At the end of 2017, EcoCash transactions accounted for 97,6% of the total mobile money transactions worth $1,62 billion.
DomboraMwari
eco cash agents are also buying money , for econet to monitor them they must first give them cash and agents will never cash out at a percentage
Observer too
All the agents I used in the past two months, be it in the cbd or in residential areas, have charged me premiums for cashing out. Where and how can one report, and what proof can one have against the agents? If there is even one agent who claims to be upright (except one large chain store), I challenge them to post their details here, then we take it from there.
Anonymous
Ecocash agents almost without exception charge a premium for transactions. To say that only a small minority are doing it shows the extent to which Econet is eithet not in touch with what is going on or is trying to sweep the issue under the carpet. The chain is long and extends to small traders who also charge a premium of up to 30% if you pay using ecocash