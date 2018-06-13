Diamond deposits discovered in Mash East

RICH diamond deposits have been discovered in Marondera West, with government saying it would only start mining operations after crafting a new diamond law in August.

BY JAIROS SAUNYAMA

President Emmerson Mnangagwa confirmed the development at a Zanu PF campaign rally at Chizanga Primary School in Mutoko, at the weekend. He said he had since ordered Provincial Affairs minister David Musabayana to guard against invasion of the area by illegal miners.

“He (Musabayana) explained on the issue of diamonds and I said on that issue, slow down. We will deliberate on that in August after coming up with a new law on diamonds. As for now, stop encouraging people to look for the diamonds. But we will have a clear picture on how to mine diamonds in August,” he said.

Though efforts to get the exact location of the mineral from Musabayana were fruitless, it is reported that diamond deposits were discovered in Chihota, Marondera West.

In 2006, diamond deposits were discovered in Chiadzwa, Marange, before thousands of illegal miners invaded the area in search of the precious stone.

Mnangagwa was also briefed on the looting of black granite in the Mutoko area, with the community not benefiting anything.

“On the issue of granite, I know it is mainly found here in Mutoko, the mountains are being destroyed in search of the rocks. I want to promise you that this new dispensation, any (black granite) miner coming here will working alongside indigenous people.

“Currently, there is a Bill in Parliament, Mines Minerals Amendment that the community around the mines should benefit from the activities happening there,” he said.

At least 98% of black granite extracted from Mutoko is exported to European countries including Germany, Spain and Italy.

According to the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation, Mutoko district produces 75% of the country’s black granite.