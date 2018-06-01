ConCourt dismisses challenge on Justice minister’s powers on Zec regulations

THE Constitutional Court (ConCourt) yesterday dismissed an application challenging the constitutionality of the Electoral Act, which gives the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister powers to approve or disapprove regulations formulated by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

BY STAFF REPORTER

Constitutional lawyer Justice Mavedzenge had petitioned the ConCourt in May last year seeking an order to declare section 192(6) of the Electoral Act constitutionally invalid, arguing that the section gives Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister powers to interfere with Zec’s operations, which is supposed to operate independently.

Mavedzenge, who was represented by human rights lawyers Tazorora Musarurwa and Innocent Maja, argued that the Justice minister’s involvement in election processes undermined Zec’s independence.