Chitembwe satisfied with arsenal

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe says he will not make any changes to his squad during the mid-season break, but will rather focus on improving the players at his disposal.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Chitembwe admitted that the title is out of reach but applauded his team for a splendid first half of the season despite losing a number of key players that include Ronald Chitiyo and Hardlife Zvirekwi who were ruled out due to injury.

Phineas Bamusi moved to Triangle, Moses Muchenje left for Harare City and Devon Chafa switched to Zambian outfit Buildcon while Denver Mukamba is AWOL.

The 2016 champions are fourth on the log table with 29 points with a whopping 15 point gap between them and runaway log leaders, FC Platinum.

“We are talking about a team that has lost almost a full complement. This season alone we have lost six players, talk of Hardlife Zvirekwi and Phineas Bamusi, you mention them,” said Chitembwe.

He said he was happy with the points that Caps United have collected even though there was such a huge gap between them and FC Platinum.

“And for us to still be grinding results under such conditions, I think that is impressive and very important for the team. These boys have to be applauded for the sterling job though we will not make any changes during the mid-season break but we will just consolidate the team we have at the moment and see what we achieve at the end of the season. We still have a long way to go before we reach our normal level, but it’s work in progress and sooner we will reach it.”

While Chitembwe said that his team will not be shopping around for new players, two Chapungu wingers Blessing Sahondo and Ian Nyoni have been linked with Caps United.