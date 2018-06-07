Chi-town seeks models to bring back glory

THE recently launched internet-based community radio station, Chi-town FM, is calling interested models from Chitungwiza and around to register for auditions for the inaugural Miss Chi-town slated for September 1.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

One of the pageant organisers, Nashe Scottie said the auditions that commerce today until Sunday will be held at the Chitungwiza Publicity House and models are expected to pay $3 that will go towards covering camping expenses by those who succeed.

“We will be auditioning models from tomorrow (today) up to Saturday and those that are going to make it will go to a grooming camp ahead of Miss Chi-Town contest slated for September 1 at a venue to be announced,” he said.

“A team of judges, which I am also part of, will scout around for 30 models or less aged between 18 and 26 years.

“Models outside Chitungwiza are also welcome at the auditions.”

Scottie said they had planned to hold the show in August, but moved it to September, as they feared the event could be affected by elections scheduled for July 30.

“We had earlier on scheduled August for this inaugural event, but then moved it to September due to the forthcoming elections.

“With Miss Chi-town, we want to bring back the glory the town used to have,” he said.