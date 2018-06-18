Cheetahs lose Roma Sevens final

Cheetahs coach Gilbert Nyamutsamba used the Roma Sevens tournament, where Zimbabwe lost in the final against Italy on Saturday as a platform to assess other players with regular members unavailable to the Sables commitments.

The Cheetahs conceded a last minute try for Italy to clinch the title with a 17-14 scoreline after Zimbabwe had led 14-10 at half time with two tries from Tafadzwa Chitokwindo (pictured).

Chitokwindo finished the tournament as the highest try scorer for the Cheetahs with eight, while Shayne Makombe, who scored six, was named man of the tournament.

The Zimbabwe sevens side were making their maiden appearance at the tournament which they were using as part of the preparations for the World Cup which will be hosted in San Francisco next month.

The Gilbert Nyamutsamba-coached side breezed into the finals following a 33-5 win over a European select side in the semifinals. They beat a Scottish select side to move into the semis.

The Cheetahs played Namau Islands, UK side Wyvern Harlequins and Union De Tierra Del Fuego from Argentina before the quarterfinals.

In the first match against Namau Islands on Friday, the Cheetahs won 45-0 before losing 22-21 against Harlequins having trailed 19-0 at half time.

A 26-5 win over the Argentinian side won them a place in the quarters.

Zimbabwe travelled with former Cheetahs start Gerald Sibanda as team manager after Donald Mangenje failed to make the trip.

Cheetahs squad

Biselele Tshamala, Takudzwa Francisco, Boyd Rouse, Kudakwashe Chiwanza, Mkululi Ndhlela, Shayne Makombe, Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Nelson Madida, Shingirai Hlanguyo, Tarisai Mugariri, Stephan Hunduza, Riaan O’Niel