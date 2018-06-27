Brazil outclass Serbia to qualify for last 16

Cape Town – Brazil secured their passage to the 2018 Soccer World Cup Round of 16 as Group E winners after defeating an outclassed Serbia side 2-0 at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

Sport24

Brazil who needed all three points and a superior goal difference to finish atop Group E started the brighter of the two sides with their fluid attacking play forcing the compact Serbian defence to soak up the early pressure.

Midfielder Paulinho grabbed the opener for the Brazilians in the 36th minute when running onto a delightful through ball by Philippe Coutinho before poking the ball past the onrushing Stojkovic.

Serbia – who needed a win to advance to the knockout stage – enjoyed a sustained spell of pressure in the second-half with Casemiro forced into making a goal-line clearance to maintain his side’s lead.

Thiago Silva doubled Brazil’s lead with a powerful header at the near post from a Neymar corner in the 67th minute to secure a place in the last 16.