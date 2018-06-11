Bif Skuad bounces back

A PLUMTREE hip-hop group Bif Skuad has bounced back into the limelight with their second album, Dlala, after a long self-imposed music sabbatical.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

The three member outfit of Yusuf “C4” Banda, Fortune “Mazz” Mazorodze and Wellington “Trash” Mpandi — all based in South Africa — has vowed to take the entertainment industry in the small town of Plumtree by storm following the release of the eight-track offering.

Mpandi told NewsDay Life & Style last week that the group has made its return into the music industry after being absent since 2004 when they released their debut album.

With the official release of their latest album scheduled for August, the group is testing the waters with the title track, Dlala, which they have since released as a single.

“On Monday (last week), Bif Skuad dropped the single Dlala which is an offering from our second album to be launched in August. The song Dlala which has so far got an air play at SkyzMetro FM touches basically on our everyday lives, kind of social commentary but in a hip-hop genre which has been our style since we started the group in 2003 fresh from high school,” he said.

He said the group is overwhelmed with the response which it is getting after they dropped the single.

Mpandi said they never considered putting away their microphones and guitars.

“We were called names back then for doing hip-hop. With proper support from its own people first, it surely can go far. There is hype now in Plumtree and the people are now open-minded,” he said.