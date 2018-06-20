Bambo, Beefy jostle for Shabanie job

TWO former Harare City coaches Moses ‘Bambo’ Chunga and Philani ‘Beefy’ Ncube are jostling to replace Takesure Chiragwi at the helm of impoverished Premier Soccer league side Shabanie Mine, but the club cannot afford any of them.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

Shabanie Mine have been looking to identify their next coach as they enter a defining second half of the season where their main target will be survival in the topflight.

Both Ncube and Chunga have shown interest in the job.

Chunga recently announced the end of his sabbatical with initial indications that he was angling for the Dynamos job.

Ncube had been relegated to the shores of local football since his dismissal from Harare City after a failed mission to save them from relegation.

City only returned to the topflight after How Mine had pulled out.

On Saturday Alexio Sijoni, who is also targeting the job, presided over Shabanie’s third win of the campaign over Herentials as he works on an interim basis.

Shabanie Mine chairman Tavaziva Mhloro said Sijoni their hunt for an experienced high-profile coach is being hampered by their financial woes.

“It is highly likely that Sijoni will take over. We still feel that he is as young and experienced as Chiragwi.

“As such I feel he needs someone more experienced to head him.

“We will be meeting today (Wednesday) to finalise on the issue but the financial challenges have always been the major setback. Philani Ncube came last Friday and he had agreed to work with us but there are still some issues to iron out. Moses Chunga approached us on Saturday, he is very much interested in the job but like I said it all boils down to money if you want top quality coaches. We will see how it goes,” said Mhloro.