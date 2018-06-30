$30k up for grabs in talent show

PABLO’Z Productions in partnership with AfricanFire Media have put $30 000 up for grabs as the top prize for the ultimate winner of the Loud Africa Music Talent Show whose auditions commenced on Monday at Pablo’z VIP Club in Borrowdale, Harare.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The entry fee for the auditions is pegged at $15 and, according to the organisers, will go towards refreshments and promotional materials.

Pablo’z head of marketing, Lyndon Kapuya, told NewsDay Life & Style on the sidelines of a media brief yesterday that the prize money they have dangled is meant to empower artistes who have limited means to progress in their careers.

“The Loud Africa Music Talent Show is meant to create the next big superstar from Zimbabwe. The winner and other contestants that stand out will be offered contracts for a limited period to ensure they fulfil their obligations of recording an album and two videos,” he said.

He said once the winner is selected by the Zimbabwean audiences, they will immediately go into studio to record an album.

“Loud Africa Music Talent Show is set to unearth and create a big superstar as various genres and music styles, vie for top honours. Our winner will go on tour locally, then South Africa and hopefully to the United States of America,” he said.

“The talent show will begin to air on ZBCtv end of July with the final expected before December were the winner will be decided by a public vote.”

Kapuya said vibrant presenter Rebbeca “Miss Becky” Muchenje will be the show presenter from the auditions until the finals, while the panel of judges will include radio personality Zandile “Zazalicious One” Ndlovu, Victor Stott, musician Prayersoul Mtamangira, Martin Boka and another top radio and television personality Hazvinei “DJ Chilli” Sakarombe.

After the Harare auditions that will run until June 28 in Harare, the second phase of the auditions that will cater for aspirants from the southern part of the country will be in Midlands at the recently opened Pablo’z VIP Gweru from July 2 to 12.