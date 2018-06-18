141 candidates jostle for Masvingo’s 26 constituencies

A RECORD nine candidates want to represent Masvingo Urban constituency in the next House of Assembly, while 141 candidates also successfully filed their nomination papers for the province’s 26 constituencies.

By Tatenda Chitagu

The nine are Taguma Benjamin Mazarire (Zanu PF), Sam Chapfudza (Independent), Paul Nyashanu (Independent), Lovemore Chevure (United Democratic Alliance), Jacob Nyokanhete (MDC Alliance), Michael Taderera (National Patriotic Front), Francis Samuel Nyakurita (People’s Rainbow Coalition), Phillip Nyeberah Munhuweyi (MDC-T), Hellen Makaronga (People’s Progressive Party).

Four other constituencies also have eight people vying for the august House.

These are Masvingo North, Masvingo South, Zaka North and Chiredzi West.

In Masvingo West, seven aspiring MPs successfully filed their nomination papers, while in Masvingo Central, six people also want to become MPs.

The same number (six) applies for Zaka West, Gutu South, Gutu Central, Chivi South, Chivi Central and Bikita South.

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) Masvingo provincial head, Zex Zirabada Pudurai said two candidates were disqualified for various reasons.

“A total of 141 candidates successfully filed their nomination papers while two were disqualified. One did not have the required nominations while the other did not have the requisite documentation,” he said.

Analysts questioned whether the high number of candidates for so few constituencies was a sign of democracy or greed by chancers, who view politics as a career than a calling or need to serve people.