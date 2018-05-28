ZIFF celebrates 20th anniversary

THE Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust (ZIFFT) has extended a call for submission to filmmakers for its flagship programme the Zimbabwe International Film Festival (ZIFF) slated for September 1 to 8, as the festival marks its 20th anniversary.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

ZIFF director, Nakai Matema, made a call in a statement stating that the deadline for the annual film festival themed Narratives from Africa was July 1.

“ZIFF has now opened its doors and filmmakers are encouraged to submit their films before the closing date. All films must have legible English subtitles,” she said.

Matema said the theme sought to illustrate the importance Africanism in storytelling, as Africa has begun playing a pivotal role on the global arena.

“The festival seeks to highlight the importance of telling stories with an African perspective and dealing with the African on the continent and in the diaspora as Africa begins to play a larger role on the global stage,” she said.

“We want to acknowledge the complexity and depth of Africans and African descendants’ heritage, which is deeply rooted in mythology, tradition and history.”

Matema told NewsDay Life & Style that ZIFFT decided to go solo to celebrate its 20th anniversary in style, but was ever ready to have another joint festival with the International Images Film Festival (IIFF) whenever circumstances allowed.

“Because it’s our 20th anniversary, we want to change the gear and focus on ZIFF and celebrate the journey it has travelled. We have no problem with going back and try to partner IIFF in future. We are celebrating ourselves as ZIFF and the African narrative,” she said.

Awards will be given to the winning films in the Best International Feature, Best International Documentary, Best International Short, Best African Feature, Best African Documentary, Best African Short, Best Zimbabwe Feature, Best Zimbabwe Documentary, Best Zimbabwe Short, Best Zimbabwe Director, Best Zimbabwe Actor and Best Zimbabwe Actress categories.