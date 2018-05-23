Zanu PF goes for broke, gets tech-savvy to win polls

THE ruling Zanu PF party has embraced bulk messaging as part of its cocktail of campaign platforms to reach out to the electorate ahead of this year’s general elections.
BY TATENDA CHITAGU
After recently launching the #EDhasmyvote campaign, the ruling party opened a Twitter handle and Facebook page for its presidential candidate, Emmerson Mnangagwa, with the bulk messaging platform targeting rural supporters who would be provided with handsets incompatible with social networking site, WhatsApp.
Bulk messaging and WhatsApp have proved effective tools to win the hearts and minds of the rural electorate, according to the parliamentary candidate for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu, who beat the incumbent legislator, Mafios Wutete in the party primaries held recently.
And Zivhu, outgoing chairman of Chivi Rural District Council (RDC), says he sold the idea to the Zanu PF commissariat and hoped the party will adopt it for campaigning countrywide.
Speaking at a farewell for longest serving Chivi councillor, Alderman Tafirei Mhosva last week, Zivhu said: “It is no longer a matter of how much you spend on the electorate. Take the electorate seriously, because money is not enough. You can spend money and slaughter a beast, splash goodies yet you can still lose. That does not translate to votes. People just come for the food and regalia and you will be shocked when the results come, like what happened to many during the primaries.
“Now, it is about reaching out to the people, interfacing with them, talking to them and convincing them in small manageable groups. You do that through social media, creating WhatsApp groups for all the people in the constituency. For those not using WhatsApp, you turn to bulk messaging.
“This is what made me win in these primary polls. I thought of this strategy late after realising I was shooting in the dark despite being on the ground and donating a lot. Bulk messaging worked for me. This is the method we want to use. This method works. It’s effective and cheap. I appealed to many people and you also talk to them and answer questions if it’s WhatsApp, unlike at a rally where you may not have the chance to get people’s thoughts. Those who do not know how to do group messaging, we will teach you.
“This is no time for complacency. Start convincing your relatives, family and friends, don’t force them,” he said.
Mnangagwa is expected to slug it out against a record 120 other presidential aspirants, although the Zanu PF leader and his MDC Alliance counterpart have been touted as the front runners.
m
Waste of time Killer(Muurayi) Zivhu.People are no longer interested in zanu pf.Your past performance is what we are judging you on not the method you use to reach us with your pack of lies.
Maphozho Saruchera
By saying “WE”,who exactly are you referring to? learn to speak for your self – i will vote for Unity, the fight against corruption, development, re-engagement and job creation than someone who want to spent the taxpayer’s money on useless things like bullet trains and building air ports at every homestead. the opposition was necessary in removing Mugabe, now that he is gone (thanks to ED and Chiwenga), what use are they. Chamisa is now concentrating on attacking ED instead of telling us what he has to offer. He should go back to the drawing board and contract a new rhetoric otherwise when he lose this time around – which is set in stone – that might be the end of MDC
mudhinda nzou
nxa tired of zanu pf we are no longer interested in you ,you have failed the nation at large and the people of zimbabwe in particular, no jobs no cash poor health delivery system,you have nothing new to offer
Maphozho Saruchera
What does your party have to offer, school me
Collin
How do you expect the party to perform when you guys refuse to vacate the offices?
Galloway
Shame on you Killer, bizy kubira vanhu mari dzema Stands kuNorton uchinotenga mavotes kwaChivi,manje wanyangira yaona.
Mukepekepe
Mpozo Saruchera, all people are tired of Zanu PF, . 38 years of plundering the nation, stealing, looting, rapping wont be tolerated any more. People for Chamisa
Mukepekepe
Mapozho Saruchera, all people are tired of Zanu PF, . 38 years of plundering the nation, stealing, looting, rapping wont be tolerated any more. People for Chamisa
Gatsheni
Myself with my sober and careful mind, ill vote Zanu, I see better change even if it came late. In Mdc I just see misery
Fungai
Your loss. Zanu busy talk talk talk but no action. Always empty promises & fooling the electorate. This time NO.