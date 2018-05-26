Suspected cattle rustlers acquitted

TWO suspected cattle rustlers from Vungu in Lower Gwelo have been acquitted due to lack of evidence linking them to the offence.

BY SILAS NKALA

The two suspects allegedly stole almost a dozen cattle belonging to a Fort Rixon villager in Matabeleland South.

Doubt Mloyi (28) and Mduduzi Mloyi (25) were not asked to plead to the charge of stock theft when they appeared before Esigodini resident magistrate Tawanda Muchemwa. The magistrate found them not guilty of the charge after the State witnesses gave contradicting evidence in court.

Prosecutor Jefter Nyikadzinashe had told the court that on April 6 the two allegedly went to a Plot in Fort Rixon, Matabeleland South, where they stole 11 beasts belonging to Gilbert Zhou and took them to Ripple Farm in Somabhula, Gweru, for sale.

On their way they met Cathrine Takaedza and offered to sell the beasts to her. Takaedza noticed the Y brand mark on all the 11 cattle and became suspicious.

She then alerted the police on patrol who approached the two to question them. The two, however, fled, but were arrested the following day.

The value of the stolen cattle was $10 000 and nothing was recovered.