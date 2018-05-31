SPAR Kwekwe is open for business.

“We are delighted to announce the official opening of SPAR Kwekwe,” Moses Chihuri of SPAR Zimbabwe said this week.

“As we welcome the newest member of the family, we at SPAR Zimbabwe are excited and positive about future growth in our country and we look forward to many more grand openings in the near future!”

SPAR Kwekwe boasts a clean, neutral and modern look. Considerable investment has been made into the new store, with everything designed to the highest specification. Customers can look forward to a wide range of grocery and household products, delicious meals-to-go and competitive pricing.

SPAR Kwekwe will focus on the SPAR “Fresh is Best” policy, with highest quality specifications on all service departments, fruit and vegetables.

“We work closely with local producers to source as much as possible as close to home as possible. Fresh is always best! ” Moses Chihuri said. “Our Butchery and Bakery staff have been trained to the highest standards by the SPAR team, and we are excited to unveil their handiwork.”

Customer Service is another key area of focus for the new SPAR, and the all-new staff team have been selected for their experience, enthusiasm and energy. Overall, 70 new jobs have been created. “We have sourced great people from the Kwekwe community. The team is enthusiastic, dynamic and can’t wait to get going.” Mr Chihuri said.

“SPAR’s message for 2018 is “Better Together”,” Moses Chihuri said. “At SPAR we believe in community, family and in working together for a better result. We are very excited to be joining the Kwekwe community and we look forward to doing great things together!”

SPAR Kwekwe is the 14th member of the SPAR Coroporate group that also owns SPAR Arcadia, Athienitis, Braeside, Bridge, Golden Stairs, Helensvale, Letombo, Montagu, Mutare, Queensdale, Village, and Waterfalls.

SPAR Zimbabwe is part of a wider SPAR family of 46 countries on 4 continents, employing over 350,000 people in over 12,500 stores in the world.

