SA appoints first black rugby Test captain

Siya Kolisi (L) from the Stormers breaks through a tackle from Lourens Erasmus (R) from the Lions during their Super Rugby match in Cape Town, South Africa

BBC

Siya Kolisi is set to become the first black player to captain South Africa’s rugby side in a Test match.

The 26-year-old flanker, who was born in a township near Port Elizabeth, was unveiled as the captain for the three-Test series against England next month.

He is replacing the injured Warren Whiteley, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the team for a one-off Test match against Wales.

“It is a huge honour to captain the Springboks and Siya and Pieter-Steph are two honest, hard-working men who enjoy the respect of their fellow players,” Johan ‘Rassie’ Erasmus told reporters on Monday.

“I believe both of them will do a good job as captains.

“My philosophy is that each player must take responsibility for his position and work extremely hard with one goal in mind – to make the Springboks successful again.”