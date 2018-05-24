Radio presenter to stage solo play

AWARD-WINNING actress and radio presenter, Nyaradzo Nhongonhema, is set to stage a solo play, Faces, from Thursday to Saturday this week at Theatre in the Park in Harare.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The play recounts the story of a young woman battling with emotional scars.

The play’s director, Gift Marovatsanga, a Drama and Theatre Studies lecturer at the University of Zululand in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, said the character’s scars emanate from the abuse she experienced in the past.

“Faces is in one breath a young woman’s story of the everlasting terrible effects of abuse and, in another way, a story about how the human race has lost the basics of our humanity,” he said.

“One might wonder what form of abuse did the character suffer? People should come, see for themselves and draw their own conclusions.”

Marovatsanga described his experience working with Nhongonhema as amazing and energetic.

“Working with Nyari was an amazing experience. She is talented and she takes direction easily. She has brought some urge to the character she plays, and her amazing energy makes it easy to work with her,” he said.

In 2014 and 2016, Nhongonhema won the National Arts and Merit Awards for outstanding actress for her role in the plays Pub Stories and Chibeido Girl of War respectively. In 2017 she won the Harare International Festival of Arts 24hr Theatre Challenge Best Actress award.