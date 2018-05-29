Police, residents intensify fight against crime

POLICE in Bulawayo, in partnership with residents and the business community, have joined hands to launch a new policing initiative to intensify the fight against crime on Saturday.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

Bulawayo province police spokesperson Inspector Precious Simango told Southern Eye that the community policing initiative was tailor-made for the business community to work hand-in-glove with the police to prevent crime.

“The launch was in the form of a roadshow around shopping centres falling under the ZRP Hillside policing areas in pursuance of the ZRP community thrust which aims to bring the police closer to the people. Members of the Business Against Crime Forum of Zimbabwe (BACFOZ) of Hillside, through their appreciation of the rise in robberies and unlawful entry into premises and theft have seconded high-powered vehicles to carry out night patrols in a bid to curb crime,’’ she said.

Simango said the vehicles would be marked on both front doors and on the bonnet with an insignia Hillside ZRP BACFOZ police with blue flashing lights in support of the recently-launched ZRP patrol unit.

Simango said the patrol unit will consist of police officers and one neighbourhood watch committee member who will either be in police riot gear or navy blue shirt with reflective insignia on the sleeves, front and back written NWC POLICE HILLSIDE.

She said areas to be patrolled include Mqabuko Heights, Hope Fountain and some eastern parts of Famona.