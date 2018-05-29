Plot to gang up against Kagonye

SOME disgruntled Zanu PF losing candidates in Goromonzi South are reportedly mulling to pick an independent candidate to stand in the harmonised elections against Petronella Kagonye whom they accused of rigging the elections.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Southern Eye is reliably informed that the losing candidates were currently discussing the issue of appointing a candidate among themselves in protest over the rise of Kagonye who is also a Cabinet minister.

Goromonzi South constituency recorded the highest number of aspiring candidates in Mashonaland East Province with nine people challenging Kagonye.

A top party official yesterday said one of the losing candidates will stand as an independent candidate as they were disgruntled on how the commissariat refused to order a re-run in the constituency.

“Some of the losing candidates are still bitter on how the commissariat handled the issue in Goromonzi South given the massive irregularies experienced in the primary election. The party members are in support of the idea of having an independent candidate. As we speak, the aspiring candidates are deciding on who will take the bull by its horns.

“Some of the losing candidates have refused to be part of the process but they are supporting the idea. We will have a clear picture after the healing workshop to be led by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa. The people in Goromonzi South are not happy and this was worsened by the attack from the riot police when they demonstrated at party headquarters,” the official said.

Some of the affected candidates yesterday confirmed the developments and said they will come up with a candidate to contest during the elections.

According to a WhatsApp message doing rounds in the constituency, the idea of fielding an independent candidate was taking shape with people being encouraged to take a leaf from Temba Mliswa who wrested the seat from Zanu PF a few years ago.

The primary election results in Goromonzi South took long to be released and the ballot papers were to be taken to Marondera for counting. A number of wards did not vote hence the outcry from other aspiring candidates.

Recently, politburo members Sydney Sekeramayi and Mike Bimha visited the troubled constituency to preach peace and unite the people.

Today, Mnangagwa is expected to meet all the party candidates in Harare in a move meant to heal the party that is currently divided over the way the primary elections were held.