Over 2 000 police officers to be deployed for elections in Bulawayo

THE Bulawayo province police department has revealed that 2 372 police officers will be deployed to polling stations in the province during this year’s election period to ensure violence free elections.

BY TALENT GUMPO

Bulawayo province has 410 polling stations.

Speaking at a Press conference on the state of the police’s preparedness for the 2018 elections at Ross Camp Police Station yesterday, Assistant Commissioner Jimmy Khumalo said officers in the province are undergoing training in preparation for the elections.

“The province is carrying out vigorous training, already our senior officers will be visiting ward workshops, through regional legal officer, we trained our chief inspectors and inspectors and we are now on our assistant inspectors who are also doing this exercise to meet requirements so that when the election date is announced we will hit the ground running,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Commander 2018 harmonised elections Senior Assistant Commissioner, Erasmus Makodza said the Police Commissioner General had set up a committee to co-ordinate, guide, supervise and ensure police deployments are focused on a conducive atmosphere for holding free, fair and credible polls.

“As the police commander hamornised elections committee, we are currently embarking on provincial assessment visits to check the state of preparedness vis-a-vis deployments, all necessary logistical arrangements and address any challenges if any,” he said. “We are working with Zec structures and other relevant stakeholders to ensure police deployments are conducted well on time.”

Makodza said the police would decisively deal with perpetrators of political violence.