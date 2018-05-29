Muzorewa to appoint opposition to Cabinet

THE late former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia leader Bishop Abel Muzorewa’s younger brother Gwinyai has sensationally claimed that if elected into power in the upcoming harmonised elections, he will appoint Cabinet ministers from opposition parties and change the “country’s political terrain”.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Muzorewa, leader of the United African National Council (UANC), made the remarks in Mutare on Saturday where he was meeting his party’s candidates ahead of the elections.

He also scoffed at MDC-T for fighting for electoral reforms a thing he believed they should have fought for when they were in the Government of National Unity (GNU).

“The United African National Council will score the highest in the upcoming elections .We have good news for you, because my new government is going to extend an invitation to other parties also meaning that I am going to appoint my ministers from other parties,” he said.

“I want to form a strong and capable government and for the finance minister position I expect people to apply for the position,” he said.

“MDC-T is fighting for electoral reforms, but I believe this is the thing they should have fought for while they were still in the GNU because they were in a strategic position, it seems at that time they were happy with the status quo.

“Currently we are not in a position to join the MDC Alliance, but that does not mean we cannot dialogue with other parties so that we can move as a country.’’

Recently, Gwinyai said his party needed only two months to campaign ahead of the polls.

While commenting on the controversy surrounding the printing of ballot papers, Muzorewa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa should be a man of his word.

“I think President Emmerson Mnangagwa should be a man of his word and conduct free and fair elections, because currently there is controversy on the issue of ballot papers that will be used during the elections,” he said.