Mutare City continue to sing blues

Mutare City Rovers gaffer Joseph Takaringofa’s woes continue to mount after suffering a home defeat against Triangle in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Vengere Stadium yesterday.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

MUTARE CITY……(0)1

TRIANGLE………..(0)2

Some disgruntled Mutare City supporters yesterday protested after the match, demanding Takaringofa’s resignation.

Rovers fell five points off the safety zone, as they have so far collected eight points.

Triangle drew first blood in the 52nd minute through Collin Dhuwa before Brian Temba restored parity seven minutes later.

Pint-sized Lameck Nhamo scored his sixth goal of the season with a 69th minute low-shot to send the few travelling home supporters into frenzy.

Takaringofa criticised his players for complacency.

“I am not happy with the attitude of the players; we conceded silly goals. All these goals should have been avoided. This is not acceptable,” he said.

His counterpart Taurai Mangwiro was visibly ecstatic with the win following the Thursday defeat to Herentals.

“I am happy with the win after coming from two consecutive defeats. Mutare City Rovers were a determined side, but we manage to grind out a positive result,” he said.

PSL results

Yadah 1-2 Caps United, Dynamos 0-0 Herentals, Nichrut 0-1 Black Rhinos, Chicken Inn 0-2 FC Platinum, Highlanders 1-1 Chapungu, ZPC Kariba 1-0 Bulawayo City, Shabanie Mine 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs, Mutare City Rovers 1-2 Triangle United