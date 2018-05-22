Musona suitors clinch UCL berth

WARRIORS captain Knowledge Musona will play in the Uefa Champions League next season, if he completes his move to Standard Liege after the club clinched the second and final spot for Europe’s top club competition on Sunday night.

BY KEVIN MAPASURE

Standard Liege were competing with Anderlecht for second spot after Marvelous Nakamba’s Club Brugge won the title earning an automatic entry into the group phase of the competition.

If Musona does seal his move with Standard Liege as is expected, he will have a chance to play in the initial qualifying stage and if successful will join Nakamba in the group stage.

On Sunday Standard Liege played out a goalless draw against Sporting Charleroi while Anderlecht were beaten 2-1 at home by Genk.

Musona scored in his team, KV Oostende’s 3-1 win over Antwerp in a Europa League qualification play off.

His team, however, failed to win the sole ticket to qualify in their group.

The 27-year-old had a difficult 2017-18 season which was blighted by injuries but he still attracted the interest of one of the biggest clubs in the country.

Last week South African media reported that his agent Mike Makaab was in Belgium in a bid to iron out a new deal for the talented forward.

“I’m in Oostende in Belgium. We are discussing the way forward with Knowledge Musona. I’ve never said this to anybody, there’s a big club looking at Knowlege. We are busy in talks at the moment,” Makaab told a South African radio station.“If all goes according to plan, we are hoping that by the end of the week when I’m back in a studio, I’ll be able to give you the breaking news. Musona has done well in Belgium for the past two seasons. We are very excited about this potential deal, but it’s not done yet.

We are inching closer to finality, and that’s why I had to come here urgently to work with our guys in our European office.”

Musona joined Oostende in 2015 and scored 39 goals in 110 appearances.

Meanwhile Nyasha Mushekwi scored a brace for his Chinese topflight club Dalian Lifang in their 2-1 home win over Guizhou Zicheng on Sunday.

Prior to the brace Mushekwi had scored one goal for his club in the league this season.

He had been linked with a move out, following the team’s promotion as well as its transfer business where they brought in among others Belgian Nicolas Gaitan and Yannick Carrasco.

But after staying on Mushekwi, who has been banned from the Warriors by Zifa, has started to prove his worth.