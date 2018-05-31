Mahachi’s Pirates deal confirmed

CAPE TOWN — Golden Arrows head coach, Clinton Larsen has confirmed the worst kept secret in the Absa Premiership that Kudakwashe Mahachi has completed a move to Orlando Pirates.

Larsen confirmed that the Zimbabwean duo of Mahachi and Thomas Chideu had departed the club, with the latter having been released from his contract.

Mahachi spent three seasons at Abafana Bes’thende joining from Absa Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns with Chideu ending his brief stay at the club having moved from Ajax Cape Town in October 2017.

“Thomas Chideu has been released and Kuda Mahachi is leaving to Orlando Pirates, like we all know,” Larsen told KickOff.

“We had a very good working relationship. He really performed well for the club and we are going to miss him, but life goes on … this is the nature of football.

We’ll continue to fight without him.”

Mahachi confirmed his move to the Buccaneers in September last year after Pirates concluded a deal for his signature with Sundowns, having spent the last three seasons at Arrows after struggling to break into the Brazilians’ set-up.

“It’s true that I’m leaving (Arrows) for Pirates at the end of the season,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter now whether or not I still wanted to stay at Arrows because this was discussed at a higher level.

“The two teams discussed everything, and I was only told what will happen. Pirates bought me (from Mamelodi Sundowns). I will leave (Arrows) at the end of the current season.”