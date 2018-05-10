Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

FORMER MDC-T national chairperson, Lovemore Moyo last week held his maiden rally as president of the United Movement for Devolution (UMD), in Matobo North constituency.
In his address, Moyo, who quit the MDC-T in March to launch UMD, pledged to push for devolution, end marginalisation of the region and other problems faced by Matabeleland, which he blamed on central government.
BY NQOBANI NDLOVU
“The UMD vision is primarily anchored on devolution, democracy, development, delivery and restoration of human dignity. It is only when communities are in control of their resources that they can benefit and preserve it for future generations,” he said.
Moyo’s UMD joins several other Matabeleland-based pressure groups and political parties such as Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) and Ibhetshu LikaZulu, whose origins are on the perceived continued underdevelopment and marginalisation of Matabeleland.
MRP is pushing for secession as an answer to the underdevelopment of the region.
Moyo added: “It is the desire of this movement to see Zimbabwe thriving for equal opportunities in all sectors of society guided by the principle of devolution. It is only under a devolved administration where communities can achieve freedom to develop and economically empower themselves.”
Before quitting the MDC-T, Moyo was already not attending the opposition party’s meetings and MDC Alliance rallies, as he was against the formation of a coalition
The MDC Alliance brings together the MDC-T, MDC led by Welshman Ncube, PDP, Transform Zimbabwe under Jacob Ngarivhume, Zimbabwe People First (ZimPF) led by Agrippa Mutambara, Zanu Ndonga and the Multi-Racial Christian Democratic Party.
Moyo had also revealed plans not to contest any seat in the upcoming elections at the time of quitting the MDC-T over differences on the leadership dispute between MDC-T leader, Nelson Chamisa and former deputy president, Thokozani Khupe.
He was also against the formation of the MDC Alliance.
mojamoja
anaLove munoendepi wo imi hakusi kupedza nguva kteya nzou neriva here!!!
Comrade Sithole
He wants to try his luck with a tribal approach. It is a free country anyway, Everyone is free to be a dummy or an idiot as much as you wish hazvirambidzwi. Dai kuri ku SA kunoitwa zve percentage representation aigona kutowana One seat in parliament ipapa.
Umkhonto ka Shaka
Umdala Moyo, you sound divisive, regionalistic and tribalistic. We cant have a president for devolution alone.
#TRIPPLE C
#CCC
#CHAMISA CHETE CHETE
President we lizwe
Umkhonto ka Shaka
Stop abusing my name whoever it is. Umkhonto ka Shaka ngosekela ukuthuthuka kwabantu bantu njalo akasekeli lelitshabe lakho uchamisa
sandy
Zimbabwe,mapenze haaperi zveshuwa.Pachinzvimbo pekurwisana neZanu pf kuti ibve sezvo iriyo muvengi mukuru wakaparadza nyika nevanhu,vana Moyowo vave kutenderera vachitsvaga muvengi mumba mavo mavakazvarirwa.Veduwee,Satani idare guru revaparadzi.
SHIBOBO
Nqobani, you are being mischievous when you say PERCEIVED UNDERDEVELOPMENT!!!! Tell the truth please.
Salem Chidume
Comment…Lovemore and Khupe ndimi vanhu musina njere chaiko. 20 years of struggle then nhasi you just dump the party hamuna direction. whoever is going to vote for haana pfungwa semi
Madekufamba
Greed and selfishness are the prime drivers for such behavior. Who really is Lovemore Moyo or Khupe for that matter?
Umkhonto ka Shaka
Moyo better go and do farming
francis
so what