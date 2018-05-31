Khama keeps everyone guessing

WARRIORS forward, Khama Billiat has said that he will take his time in deciding his next destination following the expiry of his contract with South African champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

by GARISH PHIRI

Billiat joined the Warriors squad, who are preparing for the Cosafa Cup, which is taking place in the Limpopo Province of South Africa.

He said even he wasn’t sure which team he was going to join and declined to discuss possible destinations.

Billiat has been linked with a move to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, as well as teams in Saudi Arabia.

“Honestly I don’t know yet (his next move) I have to first sit down with my manager and discuss, see what is best for Khama Billiat. We will see where the future is going to be, I just hope everything goes well and a good decision is made at the end. I will just pray to God and hope the decision that we will make in the end will be the right decision for everyone including me, everyone, who has been supporting me, and make the whole nation happy. I don’t want to rush anything,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that Sundowns are still trying to convince the player, who led them to Caf Champions League silverware, to commit to a new deal.

Billiat is holding up for a move to Europe.

He will use the Cosafa tournament to showcase his talents and has vowed to bring his A game to the regional competition, which the Warriors technical team are using as a platform to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers coming later this year.

“Its national duty, I am grateful to be called up and we are always ready to represent the country. It’s very important to always give your best when you are wearing national team colours. It’s good to meet again play together get to know each other and work on our combination as a nation,” he said

“We are fully committed, we are professional players whenever we are called up we give our best, there is no small tournament when you are representing your country, so every game is important. We don’t play many games like other nations, so this is very important to us. We seem sharp and we are all hungry to represent the nation