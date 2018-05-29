Kawara releases new single

GOSPEL musician, Josh “Kays” Kawara and his Worship Impact Team have released a new single titled Nyarara Zimbabwe, which he said is a prophetic message for the country.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, the musician, who is popularly known as the Psalmist, said the song carries hope for the nation, encouraging those who had given up to soldier on.

“The song Nyarara Zimbabwe came during a service in Kuwadzana, when the man of God Apostle Duncan Manyonda was preaching and talking about a dream he had about our nation that everything was going back to normal,” he said.

The song that was produced by Eternity Studio’s Tawanda Midzi features Kays’ wife, Lynette Hari.

The singer said he is working on his fifth album titled New Sound, which will feature South African gospel artistes, whose names he declined to reveal, before disclosing that the album will be released before year end.

Kays, who leads a 25-member group, rose to prominence in 2013 with the hit song Jesu Aripano, which won the Best Song of the Year award at the Permican Awards in 2016.

Off stage, Kays is an ordained worship pastor at Global Word Ministries and has worked with several international and local artistes among them Sherlin Anderson and Faith

Kioko from United Kingdom and Kenya, respectively, and award-winning choir, Zimpraise, Takesure Zamar and Pastor G.