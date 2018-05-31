HHI set for live DVD recording

HARVEST House International (HHI) will have its first ever global live DVD recording of musicians drawn from the church’s different branches across the world on June 24 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

BY SHARON SIBINDI

Project manager, Sukoluhle Luphahla, told NewsDay Life & Style that the recording is a product of Clash of Hub Choirs and the songs that will be sung were selected from the local edition of the competition.

“It’s being born from the clash of choirs and the songs being sung were selected from the previous clash of choirs’ presentation,” she said.

“The album will have 25 songs cut into both CD and DVD. The guest artiste featuring will be Takesure Zamar Ncube who will sing two songs and a South African gospel artiste, Psalmist Takie Ndou, who will also do two songs.”

Luphahla said the rest of the songs will be done by HHI musicians.

“Most of the songs will be done by our own Harvest House soloists including Wenyasha Chingono, Amanda Grace, Pride Panashe and many more. We feel this is the right time for us to minister to the world through recorded music and the album will be launched during the annual apostolic/ prophetic conference on August 17,” she said.

She added that auditions were done on January 27 and the best musicians selected through the process.