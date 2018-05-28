Fally Ipupa charms rhumba lovers

LOCAL rhumba fans were on Saturday night treated to some exciting music by one of Africa’s finest rhumba artistes Fally Ipupa, when he performed at the Harare International Conference Centre.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The show was part of the Congolese musician’s Fally Ipupa African Tour courtesy of socialite and businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s G Entertainment.

Fally Ipupa shared the stage with local rhumba outfit Diamond Musica, rhumba musician Juntal, as well as Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi.

Although the Eloko Oyo hitmaker’s act was energetic with two hours of non-stop music and rhumba dances, the attempt to fill up the HICC failed dismally.

Although rhumba has been traditionally popular with the elderly, who witnessed its revolution in the 1990s and early 2000s, the show attracted many young people, some of whom took the opportunity to show off their dancing skills alongside Fally Ipupa.

Tuku — who was the wild card at the show — lived up to his billing as he performed several sing along tracks including Hosanna, Dzika Ndidzike and Shamiso.

Diamond Musica, which warmed up the stage, serenaded fans with hit songs Sinamakosa, Akapfeka Miniskirt and Ehe Ndimambo, which had fans shaking their waists to the beat.

The show, which was hosted by Tichafa Matambanadzo and socialite Pokello Nare, was also attended by Finance deputy minister Terrence Mukupe, who is currently in the centre of a storm following several political gaffes and allegedly assaulting a NewsDay journalist and his wife.

By the time the self-acclaimed king of rhumba Juntal wrapped up his act after 3am with hit tracks Mutupo and Amai Boy, most of the fans had long gone.

The official after-party was later held at Ginimbi’s new joint, Sankayi, which was officially opened last Thursday.