Electorate will not dump me: Mpopoma MP

PELANDABA-MPOPOMA legislator, Joseph Tshuma is confident the constituency will not repeat a “Sikhanyiso Ndlovu” and vote him out in the upcoming elections despite spearheading several charity and development programmes.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

The late Pelandaba-Mpopoma MP, Ndlovu was at one point told by residents to join the MDC-T if he entertained any hope of being be re-elected as MP despite several developmental projects he had done in the constituency.

The late Information minister ran several developmental projects, and Tshuma said he has also been “trying to follow in his footsteps.”

In separate interviews, residents of Pelandaba-Mpopoma constituency said it is going to be a tall order for Tshuma to be re-elected in the 2018 elections because “it is always hard to vote for Zanu PF” as “tradition says we must vote for the opposition”.

Born in 1975, Tshuma, who became MP in June 2015 during a by-election boycotted by the opposition over lack of electoral reforms to guarantee free and fair elections, was optimistic about being re-elected.

“I have been on the ground since 2015 after being elected MP, and I am confident that the people of Pelandaba-Mpopoma will vote me in, and give me another five-year mandate to finish or complete the many development projects I have initiated,” he told Southern Eye.

He said he has upped his door-to-door campaigns.

“We are confident that the constituency will not be blind enough to look at our political jackets but vote for what we stand for as a party.”

Tshuma was one of the five Zanu PF members who were elected legislators for the country’s second city, Bulawayo. Zanu PF had not won a city in Bulawayo since the formation of the opposition MDC in 1999.