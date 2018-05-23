Dlamini crowned Mat North’s Miss Tourism

NINETEEN-YEAR-OLD model Chantelle Dlamini shrugged off stiff competition from other contestants during a pageant held at the Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls to be crowned Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Matabeleland North on Saturday night.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Hannah Maramba (20) from Hwange and Ivy Ncube (17) from Victoria Falls were voted first and second princess respectively.

The three finalists automatically won tickets to represent Matabeleland North province in the national finals set for Bulawayo in September.

The national licence holder, Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda of Fingers Academy, who attended the event organised by Shauntel Nkomo, said she was impressed with the outcome.

“Initially, the number of models was high, but we always suffer dropouts at beauty pageants. It has been a long time since the area had a beauty pageant of this magnitude so many thought it would not take off. (But) I am happy that we had close to 10 beautiful girls participating,” she said.

The girls were drawn from places such as Plumtree, Hwange and Victoria Falls.

Mpofu said their hope was to afford the Victoria Falls community a beauty pageant annually.

Meanwhile, former Miss Bualwayo, Sibusisiwe Dube, was last week appointed chairperson of the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Trust board.

Dube, who was the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe second princess in 2007, said her immediate task was to set up an energetic, professional, committed and credible board that would chart a strategic path for the pageant.