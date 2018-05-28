DeMbare’s Biggie mistake

DYNAMOS supporters yesterday voiced their anger, calling for the interim coach Biggie Zuze to resign after the team put up yet another tasteless show in a draw against Herentals at Rufaro Stadium − a match which might prove to be the last for the under-fire gaffer.

BY HENRY MHARA

DYNAMOS………………0

HERENTALS…………. 0

The club’s executive has said they are in advanced talks with a coach who will replace Zuze after he failed to stabilise the ship following the sacking of Lloyd Mutasa.

The identity of the man to take over has been kept a secret, but club legend Moses “Bambo” Chunga has made himself available to rescue the situation.

Supporters yesterday hurled insults at Zuze as he made his way back to the dressing room after the final whistle, with a section blocking the exit point in protest.

They only dispersed almost an hour later after the police intervened, escorting the coach out of the stadium. Before that, he had said in a post-match interview that he would be waiting for the management on his future.

“The supporters are the owners of the game, so they are justified to show their anger, but it’s now the whole set-up that should come up and make a decision. We have got the board and the executive and the technical team have to sit down and see the way forward, in the best interest of the club,” Zuze said.

Playing against a Herentals side, a team that has been struggling to adjust to top-flight football, this was a perfect chance for Zuze and his men to collect maximum points which could have helped ease some pressure on the team. However, they failed the simple test, against a team that had a 45-year-old, Innocent Benza, playing almost 80 minutes of the game.

The game started haphazardly with the two teams pumping long balls at each other, and play was made even more difficult by the heavy downpour early in the match that turned the pitch into a swamp.

The Dynamos players tried to make full use of the slippery pitch though, with Marvellous Mukumba’s shot from just outside the centre circle troubling Herentals keeper Frank Kuchineyi, who somehow managed to parry the ball out.

Ocean Mushure playing in a more advanced position, headed wide from a corner kick and the home side had a genuine appeal for a penalty turned down when Mukumba was hacked inside the penalty.

The best chance in the first half for Herentals fell to their star player, Blessing Majarira, from a mix-up between the jittery Blessing Mwandimutsira, in goals for the Harare giants, and his defender Phakamani Dube, but the striker’s measured strike from a distance just missed a yawning goal.

Herentals should have been in front on 67th minute when a long ball was controlled well by Hugh Chikosa, who laid the ball square for Majarira, who dragged his shot from point blank range.

Mwandimutsira then pulled a super save to deny Blessing Maunganidze from a header as the visitors enjoyed some good play.

At the other end, James Marufu blazed over the bar after a set-up by Mushure, which proved the last real action of a rather dull encounter, whose repercussions to the Dynamos coach, could be tragic.

Teams

Dynamos: B Mwandimutsira, P Makaha, R Matova, J Tigere, P Dube, J Marufu, B Moyo (V Kadonzvo, 86′), M Mukumba (G Saunyama, 92′), C Kapupurika, O Mushure, Q Kangadze (E Mandiranga, 66′)

Herentals: F Kuchineyi, B Maunganidze, C Mavhurume, P Chota, W Chimbetu, A Majarira (A Chiwandamidzi, 48′), I Benza (R Chishaya, 79′), E Dzirondiro (G Chinobva, 62′), H Chikosa, R Hachiro, B Majarira