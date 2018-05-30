Chitembwe’s mother dies

Caps United could be without their coach Lloyd Chitembwe for their game against Mutare City on Sunday, following the death of his mother, Josephine on Monday.

BY Sports Reporter

Chitembwe’s mother, who was MDC-T Harare Metropolitan Province Proportional Representation Member of Parliament, died after a long illness.

The coach is set to miss this week’s training and possibly the match as the Green Machine looks to continue their mini revival that has seen them drop just two points from their last three matches.

Yesterday, Chitembwe received support from the football family after his loss and among those that offered their condolences were the Warriors led by coach Sunday Chidzambga, who visited the family home in the afternoon. The Caps United players also went to pay their condolences round about the time the Warriors were there.

Club president Farai Jere led the Caps United players and staff as they lent support to their coach.

Caps United will have to make do with preparations minus their coach. He will be given all the time he needs before he gets back to work.