Charamba eyes big award

Not so long ago Charamba was plying his trade for the now defunct Central Region Division One outfit, Chrome Stars but has already established himself as Ngezi Platinum’s mainstay.

The 21-year old has been instrumental for Madamburo, as the platinum miners are fondly known, though with no goal to his name, Charamba has seven assists, the highest so far.

“I am happy to be playing for Ngezi Platinum and it is milestone for me and my desire is to win trophies with the club and also make it on this year’s Soccer Stars calendar or maybe be crowned the Soccer Star of the Year,” Charamba said.

“We play as a team and the goal is win every game and at the end win the league, nothing less.

“Last season we could not win the league because of a dip in form at the last stages of the season but I hope that will not be the case this year.

“With every other team fighting to win against us and have the honours of handing us a defeat, we pray that we march on and set a new record for the team and possibly in the league.”

Ngezi remain the only side yet to be defeated this season.