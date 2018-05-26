Chamisa invites Mujuru, Dabengwa for coalition ‘talks’

MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday said he was mooting a grand coalition with National People’s Party leader, Joice Mujuru, Zapu president, Dumiso Dabengwa and other smaller parties in order to dismantle President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF’s hegemony.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Addressing a bumper crowd at an MDC Alliance rally at Pelandaba Stadium in Gwanda, Chamisa said only a united front will defeat Zanu PF.

“The people in this country need to be united. I asked Mujuru and Dabengwa and other small political parties to join me. We need a united front to beat Zanu PF,” he said.

Mujuru is currently the leader of the People’s Rainbow Coalition and together with Dabengwa this week expressed their willingness to join Chamisa’s MDC Alliance.

Chamisa said the forthcoming elections were not about personalities, but about resolving the economic and political crisis in the country.

“We need to deal with corruption, we need to deal with the dictatorship,” he said.

“Mnangagwa and Zanu PF will not be on the ballot paper. But corruption, dictatorship and lack of cash will be on the ballot paper. These ills will be represented by their ambassador ED Mnangagwa. So we need to vote out our suffering.”

Chamisa said the forthcoming elections were not about the past, but dealing with the future in order to secure a free and prosperous Zimbabwe. The MDC Alliance presidential candidate is today expected to address another rally in Beitbridge.