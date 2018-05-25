Artistes sing for worthy cause

SEVERAL top urban pop artistes have come together to stage a benefit concert titled Nhaka Yeupenyu Fundraising Show to pool together financial resources for underprivileged pupils.

BY ANESU MUSHAWATU

The gig — scheduled for June 2 at Long Cheng Plaza in Harare — will see over 20 artistes including Leonard Mapfumo, Sani Makhalima, Sniper Storm, ExQ, Roki, Shinsoman, Goodchild, Cindy, Extra Large, Madiz, Nesto, Tunga Tee, Mfriq, Trevor Dongo, Ngoni Kambarami and Pauline taking to the stage.

Mapfumo, who is one of the organisers, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that the initiative was meant to alleviate the burden on the department of Social Services.

“We have realised the great struggle that less fortunate families and orphanages are going through to try and raise school fees and how most kids are dropping out of school,” Mapfumo said.

“The current economic challenges have made it difficult for the social welfare to assist the huge numbers that need their help.”

He called out to fans to come in their numbers with whatever stationery they can bring and they would not have to pay.

Cindy said her participation at the show means a lot to her and applauded other artistes for their participation.

“This gig means a lot to me because it’s about giving back. It’s a great thing that artistes are coming up together to support such a brilliant cause especially because education is extremely important,” she said.

Mapfumo said preparations for the show were at an advanced stage and a number of organisations such as Jibilika and Skate Boarding Half Pipe have confirmed their participation at the one-day event.