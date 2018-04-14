Mnangagwa seeks deed of transfer cancellation

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has approached the High Court seeking cancellation of a deed of transfer, which had allegedly taken away his rights and ownership to a Borrowdale property.
BY CHARLES LAITON
Through his representative, Melody Chaibva, who is the government’s agent in the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing ministry, Mnangagwa urged the court to cancel deed of transfer number 360/2009 dated January 20, 2009 so as to enable the title to revert back to him.
In the chamber application filed on Thursday this week, the President of Zimbabwe is cited as the applicant, while Arosume Property Development (Pvt) Ltd and the Registrar of Deeds are cited as respondents respectively.
“I am the agent of the Government of Zimbabwe in the Local Government, Public Works and National Housing ministry. This is an application for cancellation of deed of transfer number 360/2009 dated January 20, 2009,” Chaibva said.
Classifieds.co.zw
“The applicant (President of Zimbabwe) is the registered owner of a piece of land described in the relevant title deed as certain piece of land situate in the District of Salisbury, being the remaining extent of Carrick Creagh of section 4 of Borrowdale Estate, under deed of transfer number 1126/87 dated February 27, 1987.”
In her chronological order of events, Chaibva said sometime in 2007, Mnangagwa and Arosume Property Development (Pvt) Ltd entered into a development contract in terms of which the land developer would develop the area by provision of roads and water for residential purposes.
Chaibva further said in lieu of development fees, the developer was allocated 60% of the land, while the remaining 40% was allocated Mnangagwa through the Local Government, Public Works and Urban Development ministry.
“Stand 77 Carrick Creagh Township of Carrick Creagh of section 4 of Borrowdale Estate forms part and parcel of the said 40% and was erroneously transferred to the first respondent (Arosume Property Development (Pvt) Ltd) when it truly and legally belonged to the applicant in terms of the contract between the parties,” she said.
“The first respondent has, through its representative Kaston Kwaramba, confirmed that the said stand was erroneously registered in its name, and has since surrendered the same to the applicant. I, therefore, pray for the cancellation of the deed of transfer number 360/2009 dated January 20, 2009 so that the title reverts to the
applicant.”
The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.
Bonyongwe
How much did Munangagwa pay for that property, when and whom?
Willia Bonyongwe
Please state which Bonyongwe you are. I can confirm you are definitely not Happyton Bonyongwe. Editor please dont allow the malicious use of people’s names
Nyasha Bonyongwe
@ Willia Bonyongwe, with due respect ma’am Willia, you are not the only Bonyongwes in Zimbabwe ende takawanda uyezve hatizivane tose!!! Mazwa?
James Gunike
Editor : There is nothing like ” …..revert back to…” it’s simply “revert to” just as you do not reverse back the car/decision but reverse the car/decision. Also you do not “advocate for something” but simply advocate something. My comment may sound trivial and inmaterial but is very important because the prevalence of these may be quite irritating to some of us of the old school generation.
Mutape
@ Gunike James, your post is not trivial at all-it will be appreciated by all sane people,old and young. Please do not give up. Mistakes of this nature are definitely an irritation. Havana kuende kuskuru apfanha awa!!!
g40
haiwawo garwe ko kutenga imwe property bvunzai gushaz kuti zvoitwa sei
Willia Bonyongwe
@Nyasha Bonyongwe thanks so much. I know takawanda and hatizivane tese and thats precisely I said which Bonyongwe to avoid confusion because people can ascribe a wrong Bonyongwe person to the comment. Tinobonga.
Chamisa
How can a property belong to a “President of Zimbabwe?” Pinda Madhuku tinzwe , or Biti kana One & only Advocate Chamisa.
Chamisa
Tell us about Legal persona vis a vis this article.
Chamisa
VekwaBonyongwd maakutyei ? Maisambo complainer wani pataiti bonyongwe this bonyongwe that?
Wilmer Laiben
I just want to mention I am all new to blogging and seriously enjoyed this web-site. Most likely I’m want to bookmark your blog . You actually have fabulous article content. With thanks for revealing your web-site.
the ghost of peter sellers download
I’ve observed that in the world nowadays, video games include the latest fad with children of all ages. Often times it may be extremely hard to drag your children away from the activities. If you want the very best of both worlds, there are numerous educational activities for kids. Good post.
Lavette Trisch
I would like to express appreciation to you just for bailing me out of this particular difficulty. As a result of looking out throughout the internet and seeing notions that were not beneficial, I was thinking my entire life was over. Being alive devoid of the answers to the issues you have solved by means of the guide is a serious case, as well as those that might have badly damaged my career if I hadn’t noticed the blog. The know-how and kindness in controlling all the things was very helpful. I am not sure what I would’ve done if I had not discovered such a subject like this. It’s possible to at this time look forward to my future. Thanks for your time very much for your professional and sensible guide. I won’t think twice to propose your web blog to any person who requires counselling about this subject. visit here – alternative medicine
John Deere Service Manuals
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how can we communicate?