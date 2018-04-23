Chapungu fly past Herentals

Airforce side, Chapungu accounted for debutants Herentals in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League tie played at Ascot Stadium yesterday.
BY TERRY MADYAUTA
CHAPUNGU . . . . . 0 (1)
HERENTALS . . . . . . (0)
Former Nichrut striker, Bastos Chihowa’s goal ensured the hosts recorded their first home victory this season.
Herentals appeared to be in complete control of proceedings, only until Bastos Chihowa scored a spectacular goal for the hosts.
Chihowa broke the deadlock in the 75th minute, straight from the cornerkick as the much-changed Chapungu outfit collected the first set of maximum points in front of their home
fans.
The airmen almost doubled the scores, when another second half substitute Brighton Mugoni met a cross whipped in from the left flank by Charles Mativenga, but his effort hit the cross bar.
Herentals striker Juan Mutudza weaved past three Chapungu defenders before he unleashed a thunderbolt that hit the upright post, with Blessing Majarira failing to hit the target on the follow-up.
Innocent Benza had the only meaningful chance in the first half for the visitors, when he was picked unmarked in the box by Richard Hachiro, but he missed the target.
Peter Chota almost grabbed an equaliser for the visitors from a freekick just outside the box, but his curling shot was tipped over by Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.
Chapungu coach, Tendai Chikuni was delighted by his side’s first home win
“I am impressed with the result despite the fact that we struggled to maintain possession throughout the game,” Chikuni said.
“I have to admit that we did not play so well today, but we were saved by our character. We now focus on the next game.”
Herentals coach, Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva blamed his strikers’ poor finishing.
“We missed a lot of chances and we conceded an easy goal. Our strikers were ineffective today. The defenders lacked concentration because that goal was scored from the corner kick,” he said.
TEAMS
CHAPUNGU: T Shumba, T Kumbuyani, C Mativenga, B Mbavarira, C Kwaramba, M Muchingami, I Nyoni (B Chihowa, 54’), E Muzanenhamo (T Chimoyo, 68’), A Tavarwisa, P Marufu, B Sibanda ( B Mugoni, 49’)
HERENTALS: K Magama, P Chota, C Mavhurume( Maunganidze B, 49’), B Majarira, W Chimbetu, W Kapumha, A Majarira, A Chiwandamidzi (T Benza, 64’), I Benza(J Mutudza, 52’), B Majarira, R Hachiro
