Lovemore Moyo quits MDC-T

MDC-T chairperson and former Speaker of Parliament Lovemore Moyo has quit the opposition party, NewsDay can reveal

Moyo’s resignation came ahead of an MDC-T national council meeting today to expel the party’s defiant deputy president Thokozani Khupe for allegedly failing to abide by its decision to endorse Nelson Chamisa as president.

By NQOBANI NDLOVU

Moyo and MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe have also been accused of refusing to recognise Chamisa’s ascendancy to the post of party president.

The pair has also been boycotting party programmes and MDC Alliance rallies together with Khupe.

“I have no comment for now,” Moyo said when contacted for comment about his resignation.

Insiders told NewsDay Moyo tendered his resignation yesterday, citing irreconcilable differences over the party’s leadership dispute.

Moyo recently said he would not be contesting his Matobo North parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections.