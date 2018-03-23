Lovemore Moyo quits MDC-T

MDC-T chairperson and former Speaker of Parliament Lovemore Moyo has quit the opposition party, NewsDay can reveal
Moyo’s resignation came ahead of an MDC-T national council meeting today to expel the party’s defiant deputy president Thokozani Khupe for allegedly failing to abide by its decision to endorse Nelson Chamisa as president.
By NQOBANI NDLOVU
Moyo and MDC-T organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe have also been accused of refusing to recognise Chamisa’s ascendancy to the post of party president.
The pair has also been boycotting party programmes and MDC Alliance rallies together with Khupe.
“I have no comment for now,” Moyo said when contacted for comment about his resignation.
Insiders told NewsDay Moyo tendered his resignation yesterday, citing irreconcilable differences over the party’s leadership dispute.
Moyo recently said he would not be contesting his Matobo North parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections.
Matebele Warrior- Chamisa is our leader
We cant lose sleep over this, it was long over due , lase Matopo bebevele bengamazi lokuthi wenzani.
we are on the ground we know better.
Matebele Warrior- Chamisa is our leader
With Welshman and Coltart we are home and dry , Xotshani okuKhuphe Lokhu
Cade
I listened to your radio interview and from that discussions with Radio DJ i could predict this,Go well as MDC-T will soldier on till we deliver a NEW ZIMBABWE
Sharia
@warrior -speak for yourself. The fall-out will affect MDC votes in Matebeleland like it or not, by how much we’ll only know AFTER the elections. However, if you read the news you’ll discover that Chamisa’s Plumtree rally was poorly attended….in my view, so will many others in these provinces. This MDC Alliancet is a tactic to bring politicians who had lost relevance back into parliament through the back door. This is similar to what Jonso Moyo did in Tsholotsho years back.
vembuya
The first and second split in MDC had all to do with Morgan tsvangirayi (MHSRIP) not MDC as a whole so to say Ncube and Bit are failed politicians is taking it too far. People look at the party not individuals.
eliasha
join zanupf
h
who is moyo?????????
No Nonsense
Hamba Moyo
Gamba
Comment…baya shamwari its your time hatidzori tsvimbo