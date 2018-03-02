African-Americans a disgrace to the black race

As Black History Month closes, and African Americans in the United States (US) have celebrated and reflected on their role in that nation’s shaping, it would be everyone’s hope that they also took a good honest self-inventory on how they have become a far cry from their forefathers and mothers.
By Tendai Ruben Mbofana
One cannot help but be engulfed with a deep sense of shame on how today’s African-Americans have turned into a huge embarrassment for the black race, as they have become a people without direction, morals, and a sense of determinations — unlike those of the earlier ages.
As a black person myself, but from the mother continent of Africa, I see today’s African-Americans as a bunch of cry-babies, who have an excuse for every type of demented behaviour that they exhibit — hiding behind their supposed repression by the white majority.
Granted, we all do acknowledge that African-Americans have, ever since being dragged to the New World as slaves and until today, have been receiving the short and dirty end of the stick, but that is not an excuse for who they have turned out to be.
Is being oppressed, or not seeing much prospects for acceptance or opportunities, a valid enough excuse not to attend school — yet those schools are there — or for drug abuse, violence and gangsterism, promiscuity, and generally living below one’s potential?
As much as I understand the “Black Lives Matter” mantra — considering that an African-American is indeed most likely to be shot by police than a white person — but, without honest reflection, this cause is a lost one.
Quite, frankly, African-Americans are victims of their own failure to rise above the segregation and oppression they have been subjected to over the past centuries.
If they believe that the violent repression that they have suffered has turned them into violent people, then they only have themselves to blame when every police officer is jittery, around them and has a finger ready on the trigger.
It is no secret that one is more likely to be robbed or killed by an African-American than a white person, and that so-called black neighbourhoods are the most dangerous in the US.
I am also sure that African-Americans themselves acknowledge this fact, and if asked, they would admit that it was safer to walk in a White neighbourhood, especially at night.
According to some research I did, African-American women felt safer dating or marrying a Caucasian man than a fellow “brother”, as they were less likely to be violent, or to be involved in some sort of crime — especially gangsterism and drugs.
African-American children were more likely to grow up being raised by a single mother, as their black fathers would be absent — either, having absconded their duties, in prison for crimes they committed, or dead — usually, due to a life of crime.
Despite schools — no matter how “substandard” they may be — being present within reasonable distances, African-American children are more likely to drop out, or generally be a nuisance and downright problematic, leading to a higher probability of failure.
African-American children would rather spend their time with pants pulled down acting all tough, and generally preparing themselves to be criminals and losers.
If African-Americans want their lot to change, they can not expect White people to do it for them — it never happened, it is not happening, and it will never happen.
Today, what is needed is not another civil rights activist like Martin Luther King Jr, or a militant as Malcolm X, or another Rosa Parks.
These great heroes did their part for a particular period, and a particular purpose, in African-Americans history.
However, today, the biggest struggle for US blacks is not slavery, or segregation — but, a serious need for mindset change amongst the African-American community itself. They need to make up their minds on what they really want to achieve as a community.
What do they truly want?
There is nothing that African-Americans have gone through that we in Africa have not — but, we largely reacted differently. We were similarly, enslaved through colonialism, and subjected to the same violent, and dehumanising oppression and deprivation of world class education, quality health, economic opportunities and empowerment, suffrage, and were generally relegated to the fringes of human society.
However, did that get us down?
Did that turn us into violent drug addicts, who waste their time in some pity party, whilst dropping out of school and choosing a life of crime?
Did that turn us into unreliable husbands and fathers, who would not be there for our families?
On the contrary, Africans were so hungry for education — as we knew it was the key out of poverty — that even during the colonial times, we would walk, if not run, over 20km each day to and fro school.
From as young as 12 years old, my mother would run behind her father — who would be riding a bicycle carrying her boarding school luggage — for nearly 15km from her rural village to the nearest train station.
Even today, as most parts of our continent are still grossly underdeveloped, pupils as young as 12 years have to travel each day more than 10km to school.
We know the education systems in most parts of Africa leave a lot to be desired — as there are no books, and pupils learn under trees — even in rain — there are no qualified teachers, and some even have to cross flooded rivers in times of rain — but, such has not deterred us to crave for education.
That is why a huge number of Africans are highly educated today — not only that, but also value the importance of hard work and perseverance.
No wonder, when these Africans come to the US, they take up high positions, whilst African-Americans will be acting all tough and cool on the streets, shooting cocaine and each other!
We also have had it tough from the days of white colonialism to today — when we still have to survive under the most unlivable and inhospitable conditions — but, we always manage to stay relatively morally upright, determined to succeed, and persevering.
Admittedly, Africa has its violent hotspots, however, these are largely geopolitical matters that we also seriously need to sort out ourselves — but, as communities, and individuals, we have managed to hold our own.
We understand how a vicious cycle of poverty, drugs, violence and crime would leave us in a trap — thus, we will do our best not involve ourselves in such.
Similarly, African-Americans need to know that the only key to their success and emancipation is with themselves.
It is not with some “Black Lives Matter” mantra — going around the streets demanding not to be shot by the police — but, for African-Americans to start by taking themselves seriously for a change.
Yes, clamouring for one’s human rights is very important — I should know, as a social justice activist — but, we do not hide our irresponsible behaviour, and lack of accountability under a shroud of activism.
We are very clear on what are our rights, and what are our responsibilities — these need to balance.
Start by choosing to have a sense of self-respect and value, embracing education, and choose a straight honest life free of gangsterism, drugs and violence.
Even if it may appear as if there are no career prospects for black people, no matter how educated, they should learn from us Africans — we have learnt to survive, without the need for crime.
We have become innovative in our self-empowerment ventures, in the midst of poverty and oppression, such that we manage to eke out a decent livelihood.
That is why, when we come to the US, we also manage to convert that business innovativeness, which we would have learnt in the midst of nothing, into very successful enterprises.
I do not have to rob my neighbour just because I am struggling.
Therefore, as African-Americans come out of Black History Month, it is time that they stopped blaming everyone around them for their own shameful behaviour, and acknowledged that the change they seek will largely come from themselves through a mindset change — and not from White House!
Claude Labbe
Well done Tendai… Makorokoto for your article on “our brothers”, African Americans 👍
King Magnus
All blacks are losers.
Divine
True to the bone. African-Americans seem to be proud of bad behaviour and they potray it as strength, most of them potray good deeds as a sign of weakness…and then their preferred language (lets not go there)….oh my God have mercy upon them so they can change.
v.
Your article is not about facts. It is denigrating an entire group of people several millions strong. You have chosen to focus on the negative things which are found in every country.Have you every research the contributions in science and medicine and other things that American blacks have given to the world. You need to look at the larger issues before you start to criticize.
Abishai
Excellent, very well written. Keep up the good work!
musimuvi
motherf.cker!!kkkkkkk.havaite vaye.zvaanyora ndizvo!
Acquila
The article has strong points but arguably one-sided and therefore can be dismissed as a mere personal opinion. The author failed or neglected to find the causes of African-American behavior which on face value seem retrogressive, destructive and self-afflicting. I draw the author’s attention to his own assertion when he said, “there are no career prospects for black people, no matter how educated.” That is the answer to the black man’s queer but fairly understandable behavior. When all the pathways to self-actualization have been blocked, deliberately or otherwise a seemingly intelligent, industrious and well-meaning individual is reduced to shame. Actually Africans should be very angry about how our brothers and sisters are being treated in America since that glorious day in 1865 when President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed the black man a free man. However as fate would have it, the president was assassinated shortly afterwards by the white system and the many things which were promised to black people there were scrapped. Even after Dr. Martin Luther King Jnr and Malcom X and other civil rights leaders’ heroic acts the white man has not repented. He has reduced the black person to nothing and it is that anger, bitterness which is main cause of crime. Look at South Africa for example black people are paid less, stay in shacks and are likely to be stopped at a road block than their white counterparts. How do you expect a person who is earning a meager R3000.00 to drive a vehicle with no mechanical faults? So it is segregation which cause poverty which in turn cause crime.
kabius kekedu
Good article. Some decades ago at the University of Zimbabwe I made a case like this writer has presented in a class that was doing Afro-American literature and was roasted by the whole class and the lecturer. I treated begrudgingly. There is general a tendency of not being critical enough when reflecting on the doings of our brothers and sisters in the US. They have serious arrears with regard to basic human behaviour. When I had an opportunity of living with them for some months in Harlem and other parts of America, I discovered that a significant number of Afro-American are hostile to Blacks hailing from Africa the reason being that “Your sold us”. Its unfortunate.
Pedzisai
I think this article should find its way into other publishing houses on this continent. This cannot just be a Newsday article surely. Well done Sir!
Ngondi Kamupinya
There is one “Chimurenga” who often comes to Zim to celebrate our so-called Freedom(Independence) dressed like a scare-crow.He does not fight for his freedom in the USA, but emulates a non existant freedom in Zim.
Dhodha remumuganga
He even changed his name to Coltrane Chimurenga
Pfuurayi Vamwevatongewo
Facts remain facts, no matter what. To confirm my concurrence with the author, I can refer anyone to the DStv station “Trace”, and just observe what a disgrace the so-called artistes and dancers to their black music do with their bodies. If anyone supports such portrayal of culture as progressive, then that person is obviously not normal. And I pity some Africans who may want to mimic such in their respective cultures. South Africans take note!!!
Mack
THis Article Is B.S and that someone went into their fridge after not knowing who invented it. then drove their car, and stopped at a traffic light not knowing who invented it, then maybe had a heart surgery not knowing that in was an african american who first did that.then that person gets on his phone and sends a text, which bounces via satellite not knowing blacks were involved in space programe.
i could go on for days.
please don;t think what you see on t.v is how African Americans live.looks like divide and conquer is still alive and we still falling for it.
shame on u
John Townsend
crybaby
Mack
by the way Zim Is one of the most corrupt countries on this earth. if thats not a crime i dont know what is. glass houses.
Channing
Coon, if your not a Black person that is native to America then don’t speak on Black Americans in this way. Maybe I should do an article on why you decided to come here to get your life together. Because Africa is in pathetic condition. How would you like a Black American to write an article on how sorry Africa is and how African and Caribbean Blacks come here and pilfer off the work Black American ancestors did. We did the work for you to be able to beat your sorry chest. And we got you civil rights and affirmative action, Black slave labor and equity is what built this country not immigrants. So, shut the f**k up about descendants of slaves!
AAgang
Thank you! Africans are so annoying and I really wish Trump would ban them. They have the nerve to continuously talk about us, while they in the WORST countries on earth. They have the most natural resources, but don’t even know what to do with them.
Sir Gaga
Africa has had its fair share of struggles, we still are struggling. but we cant hide the fact that Black-American the majority of them have let themselves and us who look up to them down. at every given opportunity most have chosen the short end of the stick, black on black crime, drugs, fathers absent. all these the writers is alluding to. you didnt choose to go to America, but your forefathers sweated and died for that country. from far of, the conclusion to reach is you still see yourselves as victims, and that mentality is the one that will destroy you. An article on us Africa, we will be the first to tell you everything about our weaknesses and strengths, to say yes things are not good, to look you in the eye and say we can do better, we want to do better but until then we will chip at the old block one brick at a time. can African Americans say the same thing.
Sir Gaga
and the continued name tagging of “Black Americans” as ‘African American’ should stop. whites came from Europe i have never heard them called European Americans, that tagging is a way of victimizing other races. a polite way of telling them you dont belong, all of them dont even know anything about Africa or where their forefathers were taken and as such they are just as American as the white who came from Europe
rosalyn beatty
I strongly disagree. Your ‘essay’ sounds like the ‘arrogant,’ ‘contemptable,’ and ‘ignorant,’ assessment that many immigrants of African and Asian countries judge as they look down their noses at us. There are huge numbers of African-Americans who have taught through the generations their children the importance of spirituality, leading a religious life, discipline, morality, education and success. Through the history of this country we have survived as a people challengeing the racism and stigmas that the white, non-white and yes even the immigrant black peoples have thrown in our ways. Who the hell are you — a non-African American — to make such judgements? I am a pure African-American. I do not have Caribbean, or African ‘recent, immigrant ancestors.’ I am done with ‘older’ blacks who disparage “the black lives matter” movement — comparing it with the 60’s civil rights revolution. That was a different time, era — mainly organized and carried out in the southern states. Black Lives Matter is continental U.S.A. wide. These black women who founded/organized BLM come from shocking backgrounds in which their fathers, husbands, brothers and most of the black males is their inner-city neighborhoods were jailed, imprisoned, raped, tortured and killed by parasitical, sociopathic police. Maybe you (and the’critics’above who agree with you) should read the 2 books, “Nasty Women – Feminism, Resistance, and Revolution in Trump’s America” and “When they call you a Terrorist – A BLM memoir.” To get a better idea of what ‘we poor victom blacks’ are up against — and why we continue to fight. I’m a single mom (never married, completed M.S. in education). 2 of my black friends are divorced women from 2 black men. These women are highly educated and struggled to raise their children. Plus, 2 more black friends (of mine) – one twice divorced to white men. The other twice divorced to two more white men. No, in reply to your assertion that ‘American black women are encouraged to marry white men for a successful marriage’ – is a stereotype. In addition, many white women (college educated included) are unmarried. Where are you getting these myths – That most black youth carry on with saggy pants, all single black moms are poor/uneducated? There are unfortunate, poverty stricken, college dropouts, etc. people in all ethnicities. Remember, when Trump said ‘Africa is filled with ‘sh–t holed countries. The media plays up on rampant crime/violence/breakins and rape committed by black men in South Africa. Ritualistic dismemberment of black childen by native Africans, forced female genital mutilations, tribe on tribe genocides, terrorist bombings, and more in Africa. Hurts when the Asians treat immigrant (educated) Africans like trash in China and India. European/U.S.A. and Canadian countries (in most cases) treat African refugees worse then other refugees (because the world press plays up Africa’s issues). African Americans survived through hellish conditions. We know our history, obstacles and future. Many of us are successful survivors, a lot of us will perish. Non-African-Americans — you don’t know our story. You haven’t lived it. Deal with your problems. The U.S.A. is the most powerful militarily, richest country in the world. But, spiritually, it is the lowest.
Baba Kenyatta
Brother Mbofana I appreciate your article about African Americans being a disgrace. I too find the way they are being portrayed in the media as criminal, gangsters, and prostitutes as highly offensive. The entertainers they have are some o
The entertainers they’ve produced have been some of the worse role models for Black People.
I agree with you brother Mbofana. That’s why I decided to live America with my wife and four children and return to Africa.
My wife is a graduate for Sidwell High School and A&T University. She graduated with honors on a tennis scholarship. I’m an Entrepreneur who left college early to pursue a career in the fashion industry and real estate.
It hard to really understand the oppressive nature of being an African American without living in America. I would equate it to someone who lives in tropical paradise not understanding the environmental impacts of freezing weather and snow.
I remember being a young adult in America when the America and the European Union imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe. I saw television news reports demonizing Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwean citizens. I refuse to accept their narrative, I knew who was truly at fault. During the 1980’s and 1990’s African Americans placed pressure on the US government to impose sanctions on Apartheid South Africa.
Ronald Regan and the US government did not find the need to sanction South Africa until they received that pressure. But they hurriedly sought to sanction an African nation who decided to act in response to empty promises that the UK and the United Stiates did not fulfill.
I’ve watch non African demean African people my entire life. But I knew who was behind the negative portrayal of our people. It’s always been other people.
It’s disheartening that their slander campaigns have be powerful enough to convince you to believe that’s who we really are. You’ve defined an entire group of your people based on social programming owned and designed by another group of people.
I don’t think it is wise for us a people to compare our responses to a shared struggle. In fighting makes easy the job of an enemy.
I love you brother. I wish you well. Please get to know 100 African Americans personally before you condemn us publicly. Words can either build or destroy. You enjoy the privilege of living in Tropical Paradise. Please consider investing the power of your pen into a plan on how to rescue you people from the frozen waste lands in which we reside. We need you love. We need your compassion. We need you knowledge, We need your language, We need your culture.
We need your understanding.
Love me before you judge me. Reach to me before you preach to me. Walk my mile before you crack a smile. Live where I’m livin’ and experience my condition before you make a decision and share your opinion.
Tom
I would like to add that much of the success of blacks in American, are coming primarily from Nigerian immigrants and other African immigrants. They are not coming from black-Americans, but from real African-Americans.
Anonymous
I’m late reading this article. It’s rubbish. What he is saying about African-Americans is the same thing people say about Africans especially the ones in underdeveloped countries its disgraceful that he would demonize an entire population of people.
Anonymous
This article is full of biased and racist sweeping generalisations. Alarmingly, it sounds very similar to the attitudes that were expressed by “Rhodesians” about black Zimbabweans. I know I’m probably being naïve and idealistic, but I’d like to think that those who have experienced racial oppression would at least have developed some level of self-awareness so as not to perpetuate the same victimisation onto others.
B.A. Newton
Very sad article. But I guess this is to be expected from those who probably descend from those who sold my ancestors to whites. I seriously hope this pitiful white-identified, anti-Black way of thinking is not the norm in Africa (although dealing with some of the absolutely pathetic Africans that come into America spouting this kind of garbage, I might have to conclude that it is). What have Black Americans done to you for you to write such hurtful nonsense? This has to be for the approval of your white daddy, as there is no other constructive reason for this article at all that I can logically see. It’s no wonder the whites came in and divided the continent up and colonized it (aside from Ethiopia) with such ease. At least with African Americans, we were kidnapped and sold to a completely unfamiliar place (probably by your corrupt ancestors). The whites came into places where Africans had already lived for thousands of years and promptly set up shop and took control of and exploited the resources easily and the Africans had to fight for control of places where they had already lived for centuries. There are places in Africa where whites are less than 10% of the population while controlling 90% or better of the wealth. Who is the real disgrace?
John Townsend
And don’t forget retardo, that Arabs and other Easterners sold your ancestors long before any whites even gazed upon the AFrican continent (think about the early 15th century) why don’t you blame them as well, crybaby? Hmmmm??? Can’t admit it?
terrence satchell
I must have hit a nerve. You sound very angry (and white), slinging primitive, childish insults, since you could not dispute the points that I made. Are you white? I said absolutely nothing about “Arabs and other easterners” (also avowed enemies of Black Americans, just like these white identified Africans, and basically everyone who is not ADOS), but here you are trying to deflect blame from treasonous Africans by essentially saying “they did it too!”. Absolutely pathetic, but I guess to be expected. If you are African, here’s a bit of advice…. get your own filthy continent in order before you fix your mouth to speak on anyone else. If you are white, please go play in traffic, or go sailing in a boat with a hole in it.
John Townsend
B.A. Newton SAID: “Who is the real disgrace?”
You are… your a crybaby and a poor loser! GET A FCKIN JOB!! Already have one ?? GET TWO MORE< CAUSE YOU GOT WAYYYY TO MUCH TIME ON YOUR HAND TO SIT AROUND AND SAY WOE IS ME!! MY ANCESTORS WRE SOLD INTO SLAVERY BY MY OWN PEOPLE! WOE IS MEEE, WHAAAAAAAAAAGH !!!"
soko mrewa
The article was a load of rubbish because it was simply based on how black Americans are potrayed by the media and the writer also chose to focus on only negativstuff in the black American community. Zimbabwe has high levels of corruption, human rights abuses, poor infrastructural development, economic meltdown….the list goes on and on. Zimbabweans can also qualify to be a disgrace to the black people because they took the country from the white men only to run the economy into the toilet.How disgraceful is that. Zimbabweans should look at themselves in the mirror before pointing fingers at others because the country is in a terrible shape as compared to what it was under white man’s rule.
Hilarious
The irony of this being written by a Zimbabwean, the most corrupt country on earth with disastrous roads, an uneducated population, dilapidated schools, an archaic education system, zero entrepreneurial skills, zero technological advancement, horrible internet service and the list goes on LOL! My stomach hurts from laughing. Truly hysterical.
AAgang
White people left your country and you all started to starve. Living in absolute filth with rape and murder as national pastimes, but got the nerve to talk about other people. You guys had to start eating rats and begging whites to come back because you were too dumb to work your land.
Ruperta
The black race concept was first instituted on #ADOS American Descendants of Chattel Slaves through racial accounting and chattel slave laws enacted in Virginia (1500-1600s). Thus we are the hub and foundation of the black race. White supremacist designated #ADOS as a black race before they exported our identity and culture to the rest of the world. Yet this idiot says WE’RE a disgrace to the Black Race?
fran man
Wait a minute Black americans are 40 mil people….Africa is hundreds of millions of people and 54 countries and they are all third world. Who really should be a shame to the black race?
David
What a moron! If Africans have so much room to talk, why is Africa the poorest continent on the planet? Why do African Americans despite the obstacles we face still out earn Africans in every category? When is Africa going to cure it’s AIDS problem? When are they going to stop allowing there own people to be bought and sold as slaves? Who sho really be ashamed here?
Wakandan Harambe
Look at all these ignorant African american apes LOL. At least Africans know what their tribe is their country. No blacks did not invent cell phones fridges or any other we wuz kangz claims. Black american culture is garbage I have lived among their neighborhoods of course America is not the white man or the black mans land this is Native land. Black buffalo soldiers helped whitey kill American Indians and Mexicans under Pancho villa. Black Americans act like they are the only race to go through slavery. Mine did too and I am of the poorest race and ethnic group. And yet I went to college I got a high school diploma something most blacks don’t. And I already know the next thing you’ll say. “Oogah boogah but dem Indians n Mexicans killed us too!” Then these same niggers want to claim olmec based on a book a man who was not a scientist wrote. The difference is this is Native/Mexican land not white or black land. The fact that one of these bonobos spoke in favor of that orange faggot Trump in the comments proves black Americans are whitey loving sellouts. You call Africans brainwashed but you are the ones that wear weaves, use ski lightening cream and who list for other races. Most African families are strictly monoracial couplkew. And yes I call out my own for mixing too.
To the author, great job and while Mugabe might we his nation suffer kicking whites out was the right move. You have to sink or swim. Whites try and make everybody the white man’s burden. Botswana is a seemingly functional country you should shoot for that. All the chimpouts in the comments though shows they think your own history of being colonized by whites is valid because “You didn’t go through Jim crow mofugga you isn’t from murica n shiiit” Yeah,they only went through colonization from england France, Germany Portugal and those filthy Muslim Arabs. Plus apartheid. And Italy bombing Ethiopia. But yes its worse because you sat in the back of the bus lol what? I del empathy for black Africans in their own homeland darfur was terrible but I have none whatsoever for the ones here.
Even one tribe in Africa has a richer history than these mullatos here whose entire culture is shitty pig lard food, rap and r&b, they claim rock and roll was theirs alone when this is a lie. Chuck Berry, AND Ritchie Valens AND Fred Lincoln Wray were pioneers. Besides even if they had solely invented rock they barely listen to it they just like rap and r&b. Their idea of dancing is twerking and two step. They can’t dance to Asian music, they can’t dance to Latin american music. They can’t dance to middle eastern music but dey be da best cuz dey dance to hip hop n shiiit.
Truthfully you want to know why black Americans are so entitled? Because stupid whites coddle them. The pigskins are so afraid to be called racist they pander to black Americans. The other be argument black Americans say is that African immigrants come here and leech off black Americans. No. You didn’t build this country you picked cotton. Your ancestors were replaced by john deer tractors. And the cotton gin industry. That is why the north didn’t need slavery anymore while the south did. Benny beniker did not build DC he and some whites worked on a blueprint of the city but thats it. Even if they had you really want credit for a horrible city like DC and their capitol hill corruption?
Black Americans love to leave out when they talk about Africans selling them how many went to Liberia And Amerigo Liberians oppressed the tribes that didntbleave. This is why they had a civil war. Liberian president Charles Taylor was descended from these black americans. So don’t play innocent. Youvfickers and your descendants caused one of the worst civil wars in African history more recently than any African on African selling out to the americas.
To the author you have my respect for telling the truth excuse my slurs they weren’t directed at you but to the shitty diaspora because I actually have to live among these bastards. I foughtbthem growing up but they often dont fight one on one. They like to fight one guy with five homies. They also invented something called the knockout game where they prey on random civilians by punching and robbing them. In my own neighborhood even ones whov are clearly not homeless ask me for change. The answer is no. Poor planning on their part is not an emergency on mine.
Also I love how they bashed Asians in the comments. Asians are mentally superior to you. Average black IQ is 85. Average Asian is 110. So you can make your “But much dik bes bigger comments but China has a billion people they’re doing just fine. Black women in america however have the highest abortion rate aka crime prevention
Kevin M. Oliver aka NotYouTypicalNegro
You folks KILL me talking about your “tribe”. How’s that been working for you the last 500 years? Stop the madness.
joe
Wakandan Harambe you are also clearly a bitter f@g. Stay in your own damn country and leave American you dirty thug! Trump should ban all of you filthy beast from ever coming over!
Sankara Kamara
Greetings, my dear brother. I am an African, and few moments ago, I read your article on black Americans. Your analyses of black Americans were misleading and driven by ignorance. You sounded like a racist white man repeating a litany of stereotypical rubbish about black people. I have my own issues with black Americans. Due to the self-hatred produced by slavery, a considerable number of black Americans HATE Africans. They really HATE Africans. Based on that, I have fewer illusions about the relationship existing between continental Africans and their black American brothers and sisters.
Your ignorance of the black American history reared its unsightly head when you freely disregarded the effects of slavery on Diasporan blacks. The dysfunctionality of the black American family began during slavery and continues to persist through other forms of institutionalized racism, hence the proclivity of the white-controlled, judicial system to target black males for incarceration. That phenomenal evil can, to some extent, explain the disintegration of the black American family. Embracing the canard that black Americans should have overcome the effects of slavery by now, is equal to naively believing that Africans should have prevailed over the effects of European colonization, long ago. While colonization alone cannot exhaustively explain Africa’s woes, the subjugation of Africa by rampaging colonialists certainly accounts for the string of failed states in Africa.
If the problems within the black American community have turned black Americans into a “disgrace to the black race,” then the wars, poverty-producing dictatorships and millions of famished-looking refugees we churn out in Africa, should relegate us the wretched of the earth. Your article was so analytically superficial that it cannot stand the mildest test in the sphere of sober-minded intellectualism. Should we, for example, thoughtlessly disregard the evils done in Zimbabwe by European racists and WHOLLY blame the hunger and poverty in chaotic Zimbabwe, on “failed Africans” who are a “disgrace to the black race?” How can an African realistically and honestly criticize the chaos within black America, when the African continent is awash with medieval strains of poverty and hopeless Africans risking life and limb to embark on treacherous trans-Mediterraneans voyages in boats and canoes? Sir, you are a very IGNORANT brother with a half-baked understanding of American issues, if at all. Due to the self-hatred implanted by the white slave-master, black Americans HATE continental Africans. They really HATE us. Despite its ugliness, that topic should be publicly discussed by Africans. Your ramblings, which merely recited the rubbish that is often disgorged by racist white men, almost gave the impression that a hate-filled white man was the author of your pitiful article. Best regards, Sankara Kamara
By Sankara Kamara.
Jim Denson
We do not hate Africans, ok some do, but some hate everything black. I do wish someone would reach out to us with a piece of land for sell fro Africa. And to the writer, I’m a black american with a Master’s working on another. I made mistakes with crime as well. My own government put drugs in my community then didn’t even apologize when caught.Yes, we are messing up, but look who we fight against. Please don’t get happy about the Africans doing well here, because as happy as I am for the High IQ’s they all work for white people. There are no African Elon Musks ??? So what’s changing?
LordInvader
Clearly the author of this silly article has never seen how Africans act in Europe. In other words Ghanaians, Nigerians, Senegalese, Congolese, etc. do the same dumb shit that this petty-bourgeois Rhodesian know-nothing accuses African Americans are doing. Just go to Gorlitzer Park in Berlin and see these hard-working, responsible “Africans” doing their thing with their dime-bags…
larcsenoj
Blacks in America are angry for several reasons. That should not be an excuse for bad behavior certainly! However, I don’t feel as the write really did any reaserch for this article. It seems to be the same kind of material that separates Africans and African-Americans. It needs to stop. Try using your platform to bring people together, even though the profits are found in the opposite direction, which brings me to my next point.
It would have been WONDERFUL if our African descendants would have value their brothers and not have allowed the western would to savage Africa for all of it’s resources including the people! Add that to your next column as a matter of balance.