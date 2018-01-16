Zimbabwe gears up for Spanish Tourism Fair

TOURISM minister Priscah Mupfumira is set to attend the 2018 International Tourism and Trade Fair (Fitur) from January 17 to 21 in Madrid, Spain.

Staff Reporter

Mupfumira’s attendance will mark the country’s 10th participation at the international tourism fair.

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority chief executive Karikoga Kaseke said: “The platform will present an opportunity to engage various United Nations World Tourism Organisation member States to rally behind Zimbabwe as the destination seeks to regain the lost market in tourism development.”

He urged local tourism operators to exhibit at the Fitur, adding that it was critical for Zimbabwe to leverage on opportunities presented by the international tourism trade exposition. Fitur is a leading trade fair in Spain and number three in the world after Internationale Tourismus-Börse in Berlin and World Travel Mart in London. Last year, Fitur attracted a record 9 893 exhibiting companies from 165 countries/regions, more than 135 858 trade participants and 107 213 public visitations.

Related posts: