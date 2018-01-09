Zanu PF bars party regalia at First Lady’s visit

THE Zanu PF Midlands provincial youth leadership has barred ruling party members from wearing party regalia during First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa’s meeting in Gweru tomorrow.

BY Stephen Chadenga

The party’s provincial youth commissar, Simbarashe Mutukwa, said the meeting was open to all political parties, hence, the move to discourage wearing of party regalia.

“When the First Lady comes to Mkoba Stadium on Wednesday, we do not expect party members to put on their regalia,” he said.

“This event is open to all political parties and churches, and every Zimbabwean should be afforded the opportunity to meet the First Lady.”

Auxillia is expected to make donations to children’s homes in the Midlands capital before addressing Gweru residents at Mkoba Stadium.

