Vincent moves into contention at BMW SA Open

Scott Vincent continued his brilliant run of good form after moving into contention at the 107th playing of the BMW SA Open Golf Championship at Glendower yesterday to edge closer towards following in the footsteps of some of the country’s greatest ever golfers.

BY DANIEL NHAKANISO

The 25-year-old Zimbabwean, who ended the year 2017 on a high note with a third place finish at the Indonesia Masters in December, followed up an opening round 70 with a sizzling 66 in his second round for an eight-under-par

36-hole total.

Vincent, who is chasing his first big win since turning professional in 2016, rattled in a birdie at the par five second before three successive gains from the seventh moved him to six under and two strokes behind Grace.

A birdie-bogey from the 11th kept Vincent at six under before he hit a stunning second shot on the par five 15 for an eagle chance, but had to settle for a gain, which he followed with another at the 16th.

Vincent was one shot behind former Cape Town Open champion Jacques Kruyswijk of South Africa seized the early clubhouse lead after shooting a 67 in his second round to be at nine-under-par overall.

The talented Zimbabwean will head into today’s third round hoping to stay within reach of what would be the biggest win of his young golf career.

A win for Vincent at one of the oldest national open golf championships in the world would also see him emulating fellow Zimbabweans Tony Johnstone and Mark McNulty, who have both won the prestigious tournament on two occasions.

McNulty, now-naturalised Irishman won the SA Open twice in 1987 and 2001 while Bulawayo-born Johnstone’s two victories came in 1984 and 1993 with the legendary Nick Price managing a second place finish in 1997.

The former St John’s College student was tied with South African star and overnight joint leader Brendan Grace, who was able to only make a one-under-par 71 yesterday after his opening 65 on Thursday.

