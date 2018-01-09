Tin Tin lines up acting workshop

FORMER Studio 263 actress and radio presenter, Tinopona Katsande last week said her forthcoming five-day acting workshop, aimed at nurturing the talent of emerging actors, was not a profit-making scheme.

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

The workshop is set to run from February 26 to March 2 at Machikichori Gardens in Newlands, Harare, but participants should have paid non-refundable $10 registration and $50 workshop fees by January 12 and 19 respectively.

Although some filmmakers felt Katsande was out to milk aspiring actors of their hard-earned money, the actress described the sentiments as “nonsensical” and “disheartening”, and she vowed to remain focused.

“Instead of supporting this initiative and opting to synergise with me, so that we create the much-needed structures and formats in our industry like internationally recognised casting agencies, accredited acting schools and groom more acting coaches, we rush to criticise,” she said.

Katsande said although the country was teeming with acting talent, there were very few acting schools offering skills beyond acting methods and delivery.

Aspiring actors, she said, also needed lessons on the function of a set, wardrobe and the director calling action.

“People don’t know how to prepare for auditions or identify suitable scripts, so this workshop will address all that,” she said.

The actress said the fees, which would be used to cover logistics, were too little compared to South Africa, where she has facilitated similar workshops.

“South Africa’s acting coaches and schools charge between R3 000 and R5 000 for the same classes, yet I have a nominal fee of $50 to cover my venue costs, DVD material and pay visiting facilitators one of which I have to fly in and accommodate myself,” she said.

Katsande implored the government to support the film industry through crafting legislation to promote locally-produced films.

“Government needs to assist us not only with funds, but by drafting legislation that protects and promotes the industry,” she said, adding that the 75% local content policy once introduced by the government a few years ago had immensely benefited local musicians.

