Suspected Zim poachers nabbed in SA

FOUR suspected poachers, believed to be Zimbabweans, appeared before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrates’ Court outside Makhado, South Africa, charged with possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, conspiracy to commit poaching and trespassing, South African Police Services (Saps) spokesmen for Limpopo Province, Moatshe Ngoepe, has confirmed.

By Own Correspondent

Trymore Dube, Clinton Sithole, Clever Ndlovu and Raymond Mthombeni were arrested in South Africa after being found with a firearm and poaching-related tools.

“They have since appeared before the Tshilwavhusiku Magistrates’ Court and were denied bail. They were remanded to January 25, 2018 to allow for further investigations,” Ngoepe said.

A special police unit acting on information pounced on the four, when they were headed for game farms across the Limpopo River from Zimbabwe.

Related posts: